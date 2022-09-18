HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 14: All new wallpapers to download

iPhone 14: All new wallpapers to download

If you are waiting to receive your new iphone 14 at home and are curious to discover the wallpapers introduced by Apple this year on the four models recently presented, or if you are simply looking for a wallpaper unpublished, here you will find everything you need. As happens every year, in fact, the Cupertino company has introduced some innovations, thinking above all to make them consistent with the colors of the device * and, as for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, with the Always-on Display function.

Apple iPhone 14

71.5 x 146.7 x 7.8 mm
6.1 inches – 2532×1170 px

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

78.1 x 160.8 x 7.8 mm
6.7 inches – 2778×1284 px

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

71.5 x 147.5 x 7.85 mm
6.1 inches – 2556×1179 px

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

77.6 x 160.7 x 7.9 mm
6.7 inches – 2796×1290 px

* iPhone 14 and 14 Plus: Blue, Purple, Midnight, Galaxy, Product (RED); iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max: Dark Purple, Gold, Silver, Space Black.

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Plus

In short, the wallpapers must be in tune with the body of the smartphone – and we see this well in the first five designed specifically for the two “basic” models. On the Pros, on the other hand, Apple had to think of something that took into account both the hue of the device and the AOD function which slightly darkens the display – not even that much, according to the first testimonies of international reviews (but in recent days we have also reported our first experience).

IPHONE 14 AND 14 PRO WALLPAPERS – download

  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available online from Unieuro a 1,489 euros.
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available online from eBay at 1,299 euros.
  • Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available online from Amazon to 1,179 euros. The value for money is discreet but it is the best device in this price range.
  • Apple iPhone 14 is available online from eBay at 1,028 euros.
(update of 18 September 2022, 06:35)

