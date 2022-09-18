iPhone 14: All new wallpapers to download

If you are waiting to receive your new iphone 14 at home and are curious to discover the wallpapers introduced by Apple this year on the four models recently presented, or if you are simply looking for a wallpaper unpublished, here you will find everything you need. As happens every year, in fact, the Cupertino company has introduced some innovations, thinking above all to make them consistent with the colors of the device * and, as for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, with the Always-on Display function.
Apple iPhone 14
71.5 x 146.7 x 7.8 mm
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
78.1 x 160.8 x 7.8 mm
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
71.5 x 147.5 x 7.85 mm
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
77.6 x 160.7 x 7.9 mm
In short, the wallpapers must be in tune with the body of the smartphone – and we see this well in the first five designed specifically for the two “basic” models. On the Pros, on the other hand, Apple had to think of something that took into account both the hue of the device and the AOD function which slightly darkens the display – not even that much, according to the first testimonies of international reviews (but in recent days we have also reported our first experience).
IPHONE 14 AND 14 PRO WALLPAPERS – download
