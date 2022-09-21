iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8, compatible with Bluetooth 5.3

HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8, compatible with...

Published on

By Brian Adam
By now, you should know that on the 7th of this month, apple introduced new devices to society that had been rumored for at least a few months. We talked about the presentation of the new iPhone 14 and its variants, airpods Pro 2 and the new Apple Watch Series 8. The new Watch Ultra was also presented, which we understand also benefits from the new ones that the company has lent us. Nothing more and nothing less than the compatibility with the bluetooth 5.3 standard.

In the presentation it was said that they were compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 but now it is confirmed with version 5.3

This protocol for exchanging information between devices, the BluetoothIt has been running for over 20 years and ages really well. Right now we have version 5.3 that brings important advances in improving performance, security, user experience and especially energy consumption. That is why the new devices are already implementing it and have it already installed.

Initially, in the presentation on September 7, Apple stated that both the iPhone 14 and its versions, such as the Apple Watch Series 8 and the AirPods Pro 2, were compatible with the Bluetooth 5.0 standard. but the company just stated and confirmed that they are indeed compatible with the 5.3 standard. That gives Apple devices all the improvements discussed above. Especially that of safety and energy efficiency, something basic these days. The encryption key is increased and less battery is consumed, ideal for those of us who always have it on (which is something that should not be done, by the way).

Wombo AI: an application that makes your photos come to life and “sing”

Although Apple’s website still lists the Series 8 and the new SE with support for Bluetooth 5.0 in some places, we have to repeat that it confirms that both models do in fact support Bluetooth 5.3. At least in the United States As minimum. We understand that if they are in the American country they will be in the rest of the countries, but it is true that there may be delays in the updates and their implementation, depending on the country. You just have to be patient, but the interesting thing is that they have the necessary technology to be compatible without problems.

This may not be a detail that decides your purchase. But at least we know that if we buy it, we are not acquiring an already obsolete terminal, which is still compatible with an old protocol. It’s something.

