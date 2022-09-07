iPhone 14: a subscription offer to take the pill out of price increases?

The of the 14 will be higher than that of the iPhone 13. Apple would provide a subscription system linked to Apple One to allow consumers to equip themselves more easily.

The kickoff of the Apple keynote is imminent, and it is of course the iPhone 14 which will act as the star of the evening. We reported to you yesterday that a significant price increase is to be expected, up to 120 euros for all models in the series. A price increase which, coupled with the disappearance of the iPhone Mini, causes the psychological threshold of 1000 euros for the cheapest iPhone 14 to be exceeded.

To pass the pill to consumers, Apple would have found a parade. According to Mark Gurman, journalist for Bloomberg very well informed about Apple’s plans, the Cupertino company would concoct a subscription offer. This would be linked to the Apple One service, a subscription bundle that allows you to benefit from Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and iCloud + (as well as Apple Fitness + in the premium formula).

What price for an Apple One subscription with iPhone 14?

Currently, an Apple One Individual subscription, the most affordable offer from the Apple brand, costs 14.95 euros per month. We do not know for the moment what sum will have to be added to this amount to be able to receive an iPhone 14. We can also wonder about the conditions of the offer: will it be a form of leasing? with the possibility of becoming the owner of the smartphone at a given time or of a simple rental? In this second case, we imagine that Apple offers its customers to switch to the iPhone 15 in a year.

One can also wonder if getting an iPhone 14 via Apple One is financially attractive for those who are already subscribers, or if the smartphone will cost more than with a direct purchase. Apple could use the iPhone 14 as leverage to encourage subscription to its services, which are the sinews of war today. But knowing the American group, it is unlikely that this new offer will be very attractive from an economic point of view.

Source : Bloomberg