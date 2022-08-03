iPhone 14: a new purple color is coming to all smartphones in the series

Just over a month from the presentation of the next 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, we learn that Apple would be working on a new , which would be available on all devices in the series.

The new iPhone 14s are coming very soon, and with them, a new color. While we already know almost everything about the smartphone, from the operation of the Always-On functionality on the Pro models to the detailed design of all the devices, we now know which colors Apple will choose.

A Twitter user, Jioriku, claims thatApple is about to unveil a new purple color on all of its upcoming iPhone 14 models. Apple previously introduced a mauve colorway with its iPhone 12 and 12 mini in 2021, but this was replaced with a pale pink with last year’s iPhone 13s.

The pink and alpine blue colors will disappear from the range with the iPhone 14

Jioriku clarifies that the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will both be available in green, purple, blue, black (midnight), white (starlight), and red (product red). The purple color therefore replaces the pink of the iPhone 13 and 13 mini. As a reminder, Apple will abandon the mini format on its smartphones with this new generation, and introduce a new 6.7-inch Max model.

For their part, the high-end iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models will be offered in green, purple, silver, gold and graphite. On the Pro series, the new purple color takes the place of alpine blue, which disappears with the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

Apart from the colors, Jioriku announces that Apple has tried to use titanium for the most expensive models, as announced in previous reports, but the American giant has finally fell back on the same steel as the previous generatione. Apple also intends to keep the same storage capacities as last year, and would increase the fast charging of devices to 30 W. The iPhone 13 were limited to 27 W, while the iPhone 13 mini capped at 20 W. We should know more very quickly anyway, since the official presentation of the iPhone 14 is fast approaching.