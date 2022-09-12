iPhone 14: 3C certification reveals battery capacity of all models

Apple announced the iphone 14 family last week, but the company does not usually reveal some details of the technical specifications of the devices. Among them, we can mention the amount of RAM and also the battery capacity.
However, this type of information ends up being released days later through alternative channels and, in the case of the battery, we now have the help of 3C – China’s compulsory certification.
According to the regulatory body, the Apple hasn’t modified the batteries much of new appliances. Check out:
- iPhone 14 – 3,279 mAh
- iPhone 14 Plus – 4,325 mAh
- iPhone 14 Pro – 3,200 mAh
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – 4,323 mAh
When we compare the new iPhones to last year’s devices, we can say that the iPhone 14 kept the battery capacity of the iPhone 13 model. Also, as the Plus model did not exist, it is not possible to compare it with any predecessor.
On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro had a modest battery increase, since its predecessor had 3,095 mAh. Finally, the iPhone 14 Pro Max lost capacity, as the 13 Pro Max had a 4,352 mAh battery.
Of course, Apple continues to promise that the battery of the new smartphones should yield more than their predecessors, as software improvements have been made and the Apple A16 Bionic processor – in the case of the Pro models – has been optimized.
What did you think of the batteries of the new members of the iPhone 14 line? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.
