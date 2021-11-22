iPhone 13, waiting times are reduced: for Pro and Pro Max it takes about 15 days

Although they still remain very elongated compared to those of the iPhone 12 in the same period last year, the estimated delivery dates for the iPhone 13 range, according to what was found by JP Morgan, it would appear that they are starting to normalize.
In a note sent to investors, the analyst Samik Chatterjee of the US investment bank stated that i delivery times for all iPhone 13 have shortened slightly for the second consecutive week.
Delivery times, of course, are not an accurate indicator of demand but it could still mean an increase in the offer in view of the holiday season which will “officially” open with Black Friday starting next Friday, even if a few days ago many offers have started on the main stores.
In all regions monitored by JP Morgan, delivery times for the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max fell to 5, 5, 23 and 23 days, respectively. The previous week it was 8, 10, 26 and 26 days.
In the United States, which accounts for about 35% of all iPhone shipments, delivery dates for the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 have dropped to 7 and 8 days, compared to 10 and 11 days. iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max instead have 21 days of estimated delivery, down from 28 days in the previous week.
In China, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 have 7 days of waiting which increases to 31 days for the Pro and Pro Max models. Currently, in Italy it takes from 15 to 23 days for the Pro he is alone a couple of days for iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13.
