iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 14 comparative

This comparison between the Iphone 13 vs. iPhone 14 will not only help you to know what the new families of mobile phones made by Apple bring with them, but it will also allow you to know if it is really worth buying the latest smartphone from the company or if it is more useful to buy the previous model.

It is true that there are many similarities between the two phones, but there are also other interesting functions of the most current terminal that cannot be ignored and that you should take into account when buying the iPhone 14. Here we will help you clear up your doubts so that you can choose the mobile that best suits your needs and you can buy them cheaply and with all the guarantees.

Buy iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 14

In the design section there is no disparity between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14, since both smartphones are almost identical. The only thing that has changed is that the iPhone 14 does not have a SIM card tray.

– Price: the iPhone 14 can be obtained around 800 euros, while the iPhone 13 ranges from 700 euros. The price difference is not something that will allow significant savings.

– Performance: both phones have the A15 Bionic chipset inside, but the new model has a five-core GPU (the 13 is four-core). Despite this, the two smartphones will run any app and game no matter how demanding it is.

– Cameras: Both phones have a 12 MP main and ultrawide camera. Here the difference is found in the new Apple technology, “Photonic Engine”. A new image processing that is capable of increasing the lighting in photos, perfect for spaces with little light.

– Video: The iPhone 14 incorporates the “Sports Action Mode”, it is a stabilization for situations in which you are in constant movement. As for the other sections, the two phones have the same.

– Autonomy: the battery life of the iPhone 14 is somewhat less, reaching 9 hours of screen time, while the iPhone 13 exceeds 10 hours of use.

– iOS 16: They run the same operating system.

For us the conclusion is obvious, if you have an iPhone 13, buying an iPhone 14 is not worth it because you will not notice any changes, there is nothing new that adds value. Now, if you have an iPhone 11 or an older version, here it is a good decision to buy the iPhone 14 to have the newest model, since it only costs 100 euros more than the iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro

Most notably in terms of design is that the notch on the iPhone 13 Pro screen has been replaced by Dynamic Island. This is an interactive box that surrounds Face ID and is shaped like a pill. The good thing about Dynamic Island is that it adds more space to the panel and is less invasive. As for the rear, the two mobiles are identical. It should be noted that the iPhone 14 Pro does not have a SIM tray.

– Price: the iPhone 13 Pro costs 1,159 euros and the 14 Pro 1,319 euros, here the difference is more evident than in normal models, although with the difference that the newest model incorporates substantial changes.

– Performance: One key point is that the iPhone 14 Pro comes with the new A16 Bionic series of chips, which is an upgrade to the A15 Bionic in the iPhone 13 Pro. Apple claims that the A16 consumes 20% less power and is 40% more powerful.

– Cameras: This is a crucial point, while the 13 Pro has 12 MP sensors, the iPhone 14 Pro has a 48 MP sensor, this means that the photos will have a better resolution.

– Video: the rumors have not been true due to the fact that the 14 Pro does not have 8K. The mobile is capable of recording 4K at 24, 25, 30 and 60 fps, the same as in the 13 Pro. The only difference is that the 14 Pro has the 24 fps that are used to work in cinematic mode.

– Autonomy: As in the basic models, the iPhone 13 Pro has a better battery life, reaching 12 hours of use. For its part, the iPhone 14 Pro gives about 10 hours of screen. So there is a notable difference in this section.

– iOS 16: not much to say, both phones have the same operating system.

Here the change is better justified, the iPhone 14 Pro incorporates a new design thanks to Dynamic Island, the chipset is noticeably better and the cameras have also been optimized. If you don’t have an iPhone, the 14 Pro is a great option. The same thing happens if you want to update your mobile, the 14 Pro will offer you what you are looking for and more. Now, if you have an iPhone 13 Pro, perhaps it is best to wait for the iPhone 15 Pro to receive more in exchange for such a considerable amount of money. Another option is to buy an iPhone 13 Pro that you can get cheaper.

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max

– Design: again, most notable will be the addition of Dynamic Island on the screen, a small pill that will replace the big notch of the previous model. For the rest, the mobiles are practically identical both on the back and on the sides.

– Price: the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a cost of 1259 euros. As for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, it reaches 1469 euros. Again, the price difference cannot be hidden, with the latest version being much more expensive.

– Performance: here the iPhone 14 Pro Max takes the lead with the A16 Bionic chip, which consumes less power and is faster and more powerful. The A15 Bionic processor has nothing to do in this section.

– Cameras: The larger 48 MP sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro Max is already enough to know that it will be superior to the 12 MP camera on the 13 Pro Max. The newer phone lens achieves better results in low-light areas.

– Video: the only notable difference is the cinema mode of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is nothing more than the ability to record in 4K resolution at 24 fps. Otherwise, both phones do the same job.

– Autonomy: the 14 Pro Max’s battery life tops out at 11 hours of screen time. As for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, it falls just slightly below with 10 hours of use.

– iOS 16: the two smartphones share the same operating system.

Once again, the conclusion is not a surprise. If you have the money, the best buy will be the iPhone 14 Pro Max because the A16 Bionic chip, the 48 MP lens and Dynamic Island make the difference. It is also an option to consider if you want to replace your old phone with something very top.

On the other hand, if you have an iPhone 13 Pro Max, we think it’s best not to upgrade and wait for the next generation. Another option is to buy an iPhone 13 Pro Max that you can get cheaper.