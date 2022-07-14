iPhone 13, the black moment of the market does not affect them. High expectations for 14

No sparkling 2022 is expected for smartphones. IDC’s recent estimates for the second part of the year painted a rather clear and not positive picture, and the results for the first part of 2022, especially in Europe, had not been exciting. In a declining scenario, however, Apple has been able to limit the damage, and can hint a smile thanks to theexcellent public response to the iPhone 13.

Positive signs about the iPhones currently on the market had emerged – for example, the global dominance of April – and continue to emerge. Reutersspeaking with two sources in the iPhone supply chain, learned that the 13 also sold well in July, despite the difficulties in the industry that seem to hit everyone but Apple hard. “Others (the competition, ed) begin to feel the blow “ one of the two reported, hinting that there is still no wounds to be licked in Cupertino.

The other source was more precise. The iPhone 13 shipments departed in July from the production plants to the distributors were greater than a third of those of the iPhone 12 in the same period last year: “Judging from that, iPhone 13 still sells quite well”the source added. The iPhone 13 line has so far been a good deal for Apple, but according to sources in Cupertino they would be harboring some even higher expectations of successors.