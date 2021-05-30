iPhone 13: Samsung started production of the displays and they would support …

According to a new report from The Elec, Samsung would have started the production of OLED screens for the next iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max. These displays would support a high refresh rate of 120Hz and Apple would introduce its ProMotion technology.

Samsung begins production of screens for the iPhone 13

Everything seems to indicate that the iPhone 13 is closer than ever. Through a report The Elec confirmed that Samsung began with the production of OLED screens for the next iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max.

The Elec report explains that the displays for the new Apple smartphones would support a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, he explains that Samsung is the only supplier of low temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED panels with thin film transistors (TFT). This property supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz and Apple plans to use LTOP TFT OLED in the two high-end models.

Based on market research, Omdia expects Samsung Display to make 80 million units of OLED panels for the iPhone this year. However, Samsung expects to supply up to 120 to 130 million.

There is no doubt that Apple this year plans to bring the refresh rate to 120Hz, an update that users have long awaited. Recall that it was expected to arrive with the ‌iPhone‌ 12, however Apple decided not to include it. On the other hand, the Cupertino company would also incorporate ProMotion technology, which allows the screen to have a frequency higher than 60Hz.

Finally, the next smartphones from the Cupertino company are expected to arrive with a new makeover. Among the notable modifications expected on the iPhone are: a smaller notch, a slightly thicker overall design, and a larger camera module than its predecessor.