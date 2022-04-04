iPhone 13 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: cosa può imparare Samsung da Apple

As we had anticipated on the occasion of the first episode, here we are at our second appointment of the challenge between Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro , a comparison certainly different from the usual in which we do not go so much to compare the two devices on aspects such as performance, photo quality and technical data sheet, but let’s take a comprehensive look at the products to understand what the real differences are in terms of approach to the smartphone world by companies such as Samsung and Apple . Obviously the challenge takes place by citing the respective top of the range as better than any other product they represent the best of the experience that the two companies intend to offer to their customers.

After seeing what are the strengths that Samsung has towards Apple, from which the Cupertino house could learn something to improve its proposal, today we see the reverse situation, or what are the aspects in which it is Apple to dictate the straight path that the South Korean producer could begin to follow with greater commitment.

SOCIAL CAMERAS AND HEADPHONE MICROPHONES

The presentation of the S22 Ultra had given us hope, but in the end the situation seems to be the same as always , with only a few marginal improvements. Obviously we are talking about the native support of the camera by social applications , an aspect that is so much advertised in the presentation phase, but which then in practice fails to convince as it does on the iPhone.

It is useless to deny it; those who work on social media mainly point to the iPhone because of the reliability that Cupertino smartphones have in this field, thanks to the possibility of really using all the potential of the equipped camera . For a few months the Android world has begun to give importance to this aspect, first with the presentation of the Pixel 6 and then with the Galaxy S22, for which particular support has been announced by applications such as Snapchat and Instagram. Instagram, in particular, introduced the possibility of using all the sensors for the transition from the main to the wide-angle cam , but practically nothing has changed in terms of quality .

Still remaining in the multimedia field, it is still inexplicable why Samsung has not worked more on the integration of bluetooth headphones in every area where the use of the microphone is required . Considering that the Galaxy Buds are one of the fundamental blocks of the Samsung ecosystem, it is really bizarre to see that the microphone of the headphones cannot be used for operations other than calls, such as sending a voice on Telegram .

Samsung has repeatedly shown that it is able to better manage many aspects of Android, creating solutions to all those problems that Google had not yet remedied . Just think of its excellent implementation of multitasking, for example, so it is not clear why it does not aim to refine even those last edges that remain to offer an experience above that proposed by the Android competition and on the level of Apple.

ONLY TESTED NEWS

It has been repeated for some time now: Apple adopts new technologies only when they are mature , almost as if the mantra were to justify the Cupertino house every time it is found unprepared for the appointment with the next big thing . At one time this speech was made for OLED panels – Apple will use them when they are perfect, it was said -, while recently it was the theme of 120 Hz to hold the spot among those who complained about the presence of few innovations on Cupertino smartphones.

The other arguments left to date concern the adoption of Touch ID under the display , fast charging and high-resolution photographic sensors . The latter should find an answer with the jump to 48 MegaPixels that should take place this year on the iPhone 14 Pro, while for the first there is still not much to say, except that in Cupertino they are working on it (but who knows if it will ever come). implemented)

But in the end only one thing matters: did Apple’s strategy pay or not? Galaxy S22 Ultra (and its predecessors, S20 Ultra in particular) gives us the answer, since never before has Samsung played the gamble card by focusing on new solutions for the market.

Nice RT support and VRS, but when will we see them implemented? Will there be only rumors on the card?

Before talking about this, however, it is good to take a look at what has already happened, or how Apple’s late implementations of new technologies went . In short, they all went very well. If we look at the issue of OLED, in fact, we realize how the Cupertino house is today the only company to have virtually eliminated the burn-in problem (have you ever seen an iPhone X with a damaged screen?), Even thanks to unpopular choices such as the greatest difficulty found on iOS to remove the automatic brightness adjustment, essential to preserve the good health of the panel.

Excellent results also as regards the management of 120 Hz, since the adoption of LTPO screens, an intelligent implementation of the software and the increase of batteries have allowed the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max to be the only smartphones in trade in which the jump to 120 Hz did not lead to a vertical collapse of autonomy .

Of course, for several years Apple has not been able to play several cards during its presentations, something that few companies could afford to ignore, but which ultimately never made a significant impact on sales. Almost no one has ignored the iPhone 12 for the absence of ProMotion or iPhone 7 for the failure to adopt the OLED .

Unlike Apple, however, Samsung has chosen to ride more easily some trends of the moment (except that of fast charging, perhaps because it is still burned by the Note 7 case), bringing for example a 108 MegaPixel camera on the aforementioned S20 Ultra. How did it go in that case? Not very well, considering that during real use the need for a laser focusing system emerged to compensate for the criticalities introduced by the new sensor, which has always compromised the user experience on the S20 Ultra.

The other very thick news concerns S22 Ultra, or the use of the famous GPU created in collaboration with AMD , at the center of rumors for several years and expected as a real turning point for the entire mobile sector. Even in this case, things are not going very well, at least until today.

The use of a completely new hardware such as the Xclipse 920 based on RDNA 2 architecture , in fact, forced the owners of the Galaxy S22 with SoC Exynos 2200 to have to deal with incompatibility problems and graphic glitches that seemed now buried in the mists of time. android world .

The only graphics settings available on the S22 Ultra more than a month after launch

The first weeks of using the S22 Ultra, in fact, were accompanied by problems of all kinds directly attributable to the new video hardware (problems with video acceleration on the browser, glitches in YouTube videos, problems composing the unlock screen, lines random purples and more). With the latest updates, the situation has improved, but we are still far from perfection and at this point it is legitimate to wonder when the S22 Ultra will be able to offer a fluid and snappy user experience in every area , without showing that underlying heaviness typical of non-devices. properly optimized.

And then there is the gaming discourse , which introduces a level of problems that we had never encountered in any other device in the past. On balance, to date a Galaxy S21 Ultra performs better than the S22 Ultra in any game and the problem is not with the poor performance of the GPU, but with the lack of optimization of Android titles for hardware that is only found on a specific SoC.

To give some practical examples, to date Call of Duty Mobile still does not identify the S22 Ultra GPU and therefore does not offer any advanced graphics settings , so it is not possible to play it at details that go beyond the low ones (but you get to 60 fps, even if not very stable).

Note: the CoD: Mobile graphics sector has improved a lot with the update of 29 March, but the situation has not been completely resolved anyway. However, we decided not to change this part of the reflections as they fully reflect the problems that users had to face in the first month of the smartphone’s life due to the sudden architectural leap .

Similarly, Genshin Impact does not manage motion blur correctly, which must therefore necessarily be disabled to achieve a minimum of playability, obviously at low details.

Not all games are terrible: PUBG New State is playable even in high details

The same problems do not exist on the Snapdragon variant, as the Adreno 730 of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – although it too requires particular optimizations to make the most of it – is still recognized as a high-end GPU of the well-known Adreno series, therefore the titles they are ready right away to offer a level of settings AT LEAST identical to what is offered on Snapdragon 888.

Clearly an unreleased product like Xclipse 920 would have required a very different approach from Samsung , that is, working closely with at least the 10 main developers to bring to the market versions optimized explicitly for this SoC, so that consumers would have had between hands a product capable of expressing its true potential in certain scenarios.

Instead, to date, no title or application is optimized to work with the RDNA 2 architecture and we feel this – as already mentioned – in practically every area of ​​the smartphone that requires even minimal use of the GPU. Without returning to the theme of games , just scrolling the feed of a social network such as Twitter or Facebook to show us inexplicable slowdowns on hardware of this caliber .



On Genshin Impact the Low settings are the recommended ones: just go to Medium to bring up the Oveclocked item which indicates non-optimal performance

We therefore have to ask ourselves a few questions: why didn’t Samsung wait at least another year before bringing such an innovative solution to a commercial product? Why was it considered that the European market should have access to such a limited device compared to the international variant? For years there has been talk of the Exynos vs Snapdragon clash, but never as this year is it clear that the problems of youth could not be ignored.

In this respect, Samsung has to learn a lot from Apple . Retaining the novelty of the moment, and then releasing it only when it brings a real advantage to the user, is fundamental for a brand that in fact represents the main reference in the Android world.

DO NOT PENALIZE THOSE WHO HATE PANS

Net of the youth problems of Exynos 2200, Galaxy S22 Ultra is however the most complete smartphone in the Samsung list and has a series of tricks that also distinguish it from the other Galaxy S22s, and this is not necessarily a good thing .

With its very important dimensions – especially in width -, Galaxy S22 Ultra is not a smartphone for everyone, but it is the only S22 you can buy if you do not want to give up any of the innovations introduced by Samsung this year, or almost. Yes, because there is only one aspect on which the other S22s are superior to Ultra , that is the adoption of a design that represents the evolution of the previous one of S21 , with finally symmetrical edges, flat display and even smaller dimensions.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said from a technical point of view, so the best display, the most complete photographic sector, the larger battery (this can be there, given that it is linked to the size) and the most demanding memory configurations are exclusively prerogative of the S22 Ultra. To complicate the situation there is also the fact that the S22 base is also weakened compared to S22 + , compared to which it offers a less bright display, slower fast charging and no Wi-Fi 6E, thus placing it on a lower step also in these aspects. .

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm

6.8 pollici – 3080×1440 px Apple iPhone 13 Pro 71.5 x 146.7 x 7.65 mm

6.1 pollici – 2532×1170 px Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 78.1 x 160.8 x 7.65 mm

6.7 pollici – 2778×1284 px Click here for the complete comparison »

Also in this case Samsung should look at what Apple has done, that is to create two lines of smartphones in which models of different sizes are not particularly penalized , but offer exactly the same hardware. iPhone 13 and 13 mini are the same device and those who want the compact model are not punished in the experience of using compartments such as camera and performance, just as those who want to spend more can choose between iPhone 13 and 13 Pro letting themselves be influenced only by device dimensions .

This year, those who want a basic Galaxy S22 have to deal with the fact that – in several respects – it is a smartphone very close to touching the border line that separates the Galaxy S series from the S FE every year , given that introduces inexplicable waivers for the price range at which it is proposed. Those who want the Samsung top at home cannot think of having it in an acceptable size, but must necessarily aim for the Ultra and also take home an accessory like S Pen that they will probably never use in their life.

CONCLUSIONS

This concludes our comparison between the two philosophies proposed by Samsung and Apple, best expressed by the latest top of the range of the two companies. Obviously in these two articles we have not dealt with the differences related exclusively to the different way in which Android and iOS operate, but we have tried to take a look at some significant choices that can push a user to prefer one philosophy over another , given that in any case there is no absolute perfect product, but only the one closest to your needs .

Samsung certainly has the advantage of being in a truly unique intersection position between the Android and Windows world , with very close collaborations with Google and Microsoft that make it the only manufacturer for which it really makes sense to talk about the ecosystem. From the vast number of accessories, wearables, features such as DeX and interconnection with the Windows world, today Samsung offers a complete offer in every front like no other manufacturer is able to do.

No other manufacturer apart from Apple, of course, which still continues to successfully propose the example of the original ecosystem , given its increasingly profound control over every aspect of its devices, from hardware to software. The choice of a smartphone, especially when looking at non-popular price ranges, is also dictated by the attention to these details and is absolutely guided by the philosophy towards which we are most similar.

Do we prefer to reward Apple’s more conservative – but prudent – choices or give greater weight to Samsung’s innovation? Would we prefer to choose a device that offers a better social experience or one that offers desktop modes and advanced multitasking? These, like the others, are all personal choices that have a different weight depending on the individual , but we hope that our comparison has helped you to have a more complete picture of the situation.

