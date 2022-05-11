iPhone 13, Pixel 6 and S22, trade-in values ​​in comparison: the first two are good, the last one bad

Monitor the price trends first one then two months after the launch of three of the most coveted smartphone lines in the world to chart their depreciation curves. That’s what the analysts of sellcell.com approaching the magnifying glass on the iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6. All of them, that is, all the versions and each memory variant proposed by Apple, Samsung and Google.

The most intuitive result because a fixed point for years is that iPhones specifically the 13, they depreciate less than others, in the USA, where the observation took place, and probably in most of the countries where they are marketed. Instead, it is less obvious to predict before taking a look at tables and graphs who can win between the Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6. And in fact the difference between the top of Samsung and those of Google is not abysmal, but there is and it is evident.

Those who conducted the analysis noted the list prices of the twenty-seven smartphones considered, putting the collection values ​​one and two months after presentation both of products in condition like newthat is, like new, that goodgood.

IPHONE 13 AND PIXEL 6 RECOVER AFTER 2 MONTHS, S22 NO

The result is that the major devaluation it has been one month after launch, after two the percentage decreases except for the Galaxy S22, for which the depreciation remained unchanged. Samsung’s top three are also the ones that lose the largest portion of their price list, almost 50% on average. The dynamics remain unchanged whether the products are like new or those in good condition.

Particularizing i results by model, the only one out of the chorus within the iPhone 13 range was, predictably, the iPhone 13 mini, which in like new condition has lost value even two months after its launch. The others, on the other hand, have recovered part of their value from new ones. Same dynamics for Pixel 6 and, in a much less appreciable way, for Pixel 6 Pro, both in “base” configuration of memories like the iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22.

The loss in value compared to the price list of the latter that came out one month after the launch remained unchanged even after a further month, and it is true both for the standard Galaxy S22 and for the S22 + and S22 Ultra. The top Samsung in the middle also stood out for offering the worst performance of the lot, having been the only one – in like new condition – to have lost more than half of its new value.



THE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ANALYSIS

summing up:

black shirt for the Galaxy S22: on average, in good condition, they have lost 51.1% of their list price against 43.5% of the Pixel 6 and 16.4% of the iPhone 13

for the Galaxy S22: on average, in good condition, they have lost 51.1% of their list price against 43.5% of the Pixel 6 and 16.4% of the iPhone 13 to stand out more than all in negative it was Galaxy S22 + 128GB which showed a depreciation of 57.5% in good condition and 53.8% in like new condition

it was Galaxy S22 + 128GB which showed a depreciation of 57.5% in good condition and 53.8% in like new condition the improve absolutely it was iPhone 13 Pro Max from 128 GB: two months after launch, -4.7% in good condition and -3.8% in like new condition

absolutely it was iPhone 13 Pro Max from 128 GB: two months after launch, -4.7% in good condition and -3.8% in like new condition the iPhones 13, like the previous generation, have recovered part of the value lost two months after the launch, and the same dynamic involved the Google Pixel 6

Sellcell.com in January he had published another interesting analysis, that regarding the most traded products in 2021: it had emerged that iPhones were the most traded products, but also those that lost less value over time.