iPhone 13 loses to Android competitors in WiFi signal test

A test carried out by MyDrivers people in China showed that the 13 signal reception quality is lower to what is offered by other smartphones.

According to several editors, the iPhone 13 only performs well in places where WiFi connection is widely available and with a strong signal. However, when there is an oscillation or the user moves away from the router, the Apple smartphone is weak and may end up without any internet access.

To check the performance of the iPhone 13, it was compared with the OnePlus 10 Pro, Redmi K50, Motorola Edge X30 and four other popular Android smartphones in China.