iPhone 13 loses to Android competitors in WiFi signal test

A test carried out by MyDrivers people in China showed that the iphone 13 signal reception quality is lower to what is offered by other android smartphones.
According to several editors, the iPhone 13 only performs well in places where WiFi connection is widely available and with a strong signal. However, when there is an oscillation or the user moves away from the router, the Apple smartphone is weak and may end up without any internet access.
To check the performance of the iPhone 13, it was compared with the OnePlus 10 Pro, Redmi K50, Motorola Edge X30 and four other popular Android smartphones in China.
The editors went to a place far from the modem and opened three games: “League of Legends Mobile Games”, “Peace Elite” and “Call of Duty Mobile Games”.
The intention of the test is to see the opening speed of the game with weak WiFi and even test the gaming experience. As a result, the iPhone 13 ended up losing WiFi connection and automatically switched to 5G.
On the other hand, Android smartphones did well at maintaining relatively stable gameplay. After comparing the result, this was the conclusion of the Chinese:
If your home WIFI is good and you basically use WIFI to play games, the iPhone 13 is a good choice. If you often play games outdoors or if the WIFI signal is weak, your iPhone 13 gaming experience will be greatly reduced due to signal issues.
For now, Apple does not comment on the matter, but it is worth remembering that the iPhone 13 line has already had signal problems with 4G and 5G reported shortly after launch.
In related matters, the company is expected to hold an event in the second week of September to announce the iPhone 14 family.
- The Motorola Moto X30 Pro is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
- The Redmi K50 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
- The OnePlus 10 Pro is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
- The Apple iPhone 13 is available from FastShop for BRL 5,099 and in Magazine Luiza for BRL 5,399. The cost-benefit is medium and this is the best model in this price range.