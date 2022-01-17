iPhone 13: Lack of call noise cancellation is not a bug

The latest iPhones 13 they do not have the cancellation of environmental noises during calls, a function present for many years on all models up to the 12 series. This is a lack that Apple has never justified or discussed officially, to the point that it was assumed that it could be caused by a bug; however, it seems that things are not like that, since the Cupertino house has expressed itself – for the first time – in this regard.
The story was highlighted a few weeks ago by 9to5Mac, but it had already been brought to Apple’s attention by a reader of the newspaper, who had contacted the Californian company’s support to get more details about the absence of this function from the iPhones. 13. We remind you that the cancellation of environmental noise can be activated via a dedicated toggle located in the Settings> Accessibility> Audiovisual Contents> Noise Cancellation menu.
This toggle is completely absent on the iPhone 13 – including the more expensive 13 Pro and Pro Max – and, according to the response sent to the reader after months of waiting, it seems that the lack is not a coincidence: the iPhone 13 series does not support background noise cancellation, and there seem to be no plans for its introduction at a later date, but it’s unclear why Apple opted for this choice.
Several reports over the past few weeks – including discussions on Reddit – suggested that the feature had been disabled due to a bug, but the response from Apple’s support team doesn’t seem to leave room for further speculation, so it’s clear that the cancellation of the background noise will not be restored with a future iOS update. At this point it would be interesting for Apple to release an official statement on the matter, explaining the reasons behind this choice.
