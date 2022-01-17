iPhone 13: Lack of call noise cancellation is not a bug

The latest iPhones 13 they do not have the cancellation of environmental noises during calls, a function present for many years on all models up to the 12 series. This is a lack that Apple has never justified or discussed officially, to the point that it was assumed that it could be caused by a bug; however, it seems that things are not like that, since the Cupertino house has expressed itself – for the first time – in this regard.

The story was highlighted a few weeks ago by 9to5Mac, but it had already been brought to Apple’s attention by a reader of the newspaper, who had contacted the Californian company’s support to get more details about the absence of this function from the iPhones. 13. We remind you that the cancellation of environmental noise can be activated via a dedicated toggle located in the Settings> Accessibility> Audiovisual Contents> Noise Cancellation menu.