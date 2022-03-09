iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in Green: here are the new official wallpapers

With the arrival of the “Green” versions of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini and the “Alpine Green” of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, they could not be missing. the new updated wallpapers to reflect these color variations.

The two specific sets of wallpapers will be present in iOS 15.4, arrived yesterday in the Release Candidate version and available publicly from next week. As for the previous ones, these are wallpapers that can be animated by pressing and holding the finger on the display in the unlocked lockscreen. Both are made in both versions optimized for light and dark modes.