iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in Green: here are the new official wallpapers

With the arrival of the “Green” versions of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini and the “Alpine Green” of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, they could not be missing. the new updated wallpapers to reflect these color variations.
The two specific sets of wallpapers will be present in iOS 15.4, arrived yesterday in the Release Candidate version and available publicly from next week. As for the previous ones, these are wallpapers that can be animated by pressing and holding the finger on the display in the unlocked lockscreen. Both are made in both versions optimized for light and dark modes.
For those who already want to install them on their smartphone, all the new wallpapers have been extracted from the iOS 15.4 Release Candidate and made available in static mode, therefore without animation. Wallpapers are made for both smaller and larger versions of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.
Unlike these wallpapers, those seen on the new iPad Air are still not present in the iPadOS Release Candidate. Likely to be added in the version that will be released publicly next week.
The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in Green and Alpine Green versions they will be available for pre-order from next 11 March with availability expected from 18 March. Prices remained unchanged.
- Apple iPhone 13 is available online from PhoneClick to 725 euros or from Amazon to 826 euros. The value for money is good and it is one of the best devices in this price range.
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is available online from eBay at 1,179 euros.
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro is available online from eBay at 1,049 euros.
- Apple iPhone 13 Mini is available online from eBay at 679 euros. The value for money is optimal and it is the best device in this price range.
Available on : iPhone 13 for 749 euros, iPhone 13 Pro Max for 1,180 euros, iPhone 13 Pro for 1,050 euros and iPhone 13 Mini for 680 euros.