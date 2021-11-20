iPhone 13 and display replacement: iOS 15.2 beta disables Face ID lock

As announced in recent days, with the third beta of iOS 15.2, Apple disabled the software lock that prevented the operation of the Face ID in case of autonomous replacement of the display. A much criticized limitation given that replacing a broken screen is not only one of the most frequent repairs but usually also one of the simplest.
Currently, with the public version of iOS (15.1.1 was released yesterday) it is possible to bypass this restriction only if you first remove a chip from the original broken panel and insert it on the new display before reassembling it. Obviously, this is not an easy operation and not within everyone’s reach.
In the statement released last week a The Verge, Apple has confirmed its intention to remove this limitation without providing further details on the timing. As shown in a video posted on YouTube by the iCorrect repair center, once a display on an iPhone is replaced with the iOS 15.2 beta 3, everything works normally.
The removal of this software block is certainly part of Apple’s “historic” announcement yesterday that it decided, for the first time, to provide original components for iPhone and Mac to users interested in repairing their devices independently. Initially, the program will provide displays, batteries and cameras for all iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, followed by Macs with M1.
Note that while Face ID works perfectly after replacing the screen, users will still see a message stating that the display is not genuine. Of course, they can still use all the features of the iPhone without any problems.
