iPhone 13: 40 million sold in December. Apple looks forward to 2022 with confidence

An analyst’s conclusions go in the opposite direction from Bloomberg’s forecasts a month ago Wedbush, Daniel Ives, on turnover of Apple and its iPhone 13 during the Christmas period. The American newspaper, based on some information gathered within the production chain, had triggered the alarm for the Apple, predicting a decline in sales of the iPhone 13 caused by the crossfire of the chip crisis and fears for the Omicron variant of Covid -19.

None of this according to the confidential information shared by Ives with the investors, on which the colleagues of macrumors.com. Despite the scarcity of the components necessary to produce smartphones that not even Apple has spared, demand for iPhone 13 and 13 Pro remained at high levels in December and the latest ones were sold in over 40 million units. For the men of Cupertino this is a positive sign since there is confidence in an improvement in the crisis during the first half of 2022.