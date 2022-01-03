iPhone 13: 40 million sold in December. Apple looks forward to 2022 with confidence

An analyst’s conclusions go in the opposite direction from Bloomberg’s forecasts a month ago Wedbush, Daniel Ives, on turnover of Apple and its iPhone 13 during the Christmas period. The American newspaper, based on some information gathered within the production chain, had triggered the alarm for the Apple, predicting a decline in sales of the iPhone 13 caused by the crossfire of the chip crisis and fears for the Omicron variant of Covid -19.
None of this according to the confidential information shared by Ives with the investors, on which the colleagues of macrumors.com. Despite the scarcity of the components necessary to produce smartphones that not even Apple has spared, demand for iPhone 13 and 13 Pro remained at high levels in December and the latest ones were sold in over 40 million units. For the men of Cupertino this is a positive sign since there is confidence in an improvement in the crisis during the first half of 2022.
After consulting with supply chain sources recently – Daniel Ives’ message to investors – we found that demand for iPhones during the month of December exceeded supply by about 12 million units, which attests the ‘high level of demand that Apple will benefit from in the first and second quarter of 2022, when it is expected that the chip crisis will loosen its grip on the supply chain.
According to Ives, about a quarter of Apple customers worldwide (230 million out of a total close to one billion) hasn’t bought a new iPhone in the past three and a half years, and it cannot be excluded that at least a part of these may decide to update their daily companion when the availability of the iPhone 13 should be greater. Furthermore, he points out, it is in China that the Apple has achieved the best numbers in the last year, driven by that segment of users who are attracted by the five years of updates to the operating system.
Finally, the analyst stressed the importance of services: Apple Music, iCloud, Apple TV +, the recent (in Italy) Fitness + and company they would be worth the beauty of 1,500 billion dollars, therefore, for a company so structured and with a certain degree of independence from hardware, the challenges introduced by the chip crisis would be nothing more than a little hiccup, however, destined to fade.