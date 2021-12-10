iPhone 13 256GB on an all-time low offer and available before Christmas on Amazon

iPhone 13 has been in stores for a few weeks both in the iPhone 13 and Mini variants, and in the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max ones. The latest addition to Apple has proved to be an extremely valid product, as usual capable of great performance at all round thanks to the perfect mix of hardware and software. There are not many pieces on sale and it is often necessary to be patient a little, at least for the moment, but in these days of Christmas discounts, some iPhone 13 in promotion at a good price can still be found.

All models are obviously equipped with the Apple A15 Bionic SoC, with the main differences between the iPhone 13 and the Pro models to be found in the cameras: for the former very close to those of last year’s top-of-the-range versions, while for the latter more advanced. There are obviously different specifications involving screen size and battery, with the Max performing really well in the latter area this year, but for this we invite you to take a look at our videos and read the dedicated insights.

Here are the active promotions on the iPhone 13 at the best price in the 256GB version.