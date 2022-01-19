iPhone 12 Mini 64GB is back on offer again: on Amazon at an all-time low, 599 ??

Amazon’s offer of the day is really very interesting. This is the best price it has ever come at iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, the smallest top of the range made to date and a product that offers a build quality, pleasantness of use and longevity difficult to find in other brands.

If on the one hand iOS makes the difference (also for autonomy which manages to be sufficient despite the low capacity), on the other iPhone 12 mini for € 599 reaches that psychological threshold that for many could trigger the purchase. We are talking about the 64GB version, also sold and shipped by Amazon with maximum guarantee.