iPhone 11 is the best-selling cell phone on OLX Brazil; Galaxy Z Flip 3 leads among foldables

OLX has just released the ranking of best-selling cell phones in several categories and the big winners are the iPhone 11 in the traditional cell phone category and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 among the foldable cell phones. In Europe, the iPhone 11 was responsible for 45.02% of sales on the online platform between January and April 2023. Check out the complete ranking below with the best placed and their percentages in sales for the period: iPhone 11: 45.02%

iPhone 12: 21.40%

iPhone 13: 18.41%

Samsung Galaxy S20: 2.57%

Samsung Galaxy S21: 2.13%

Poco X3 Pro: 1.79%

Motorola Edge 30: 1.70%

Samsung Galaxy S22: 1.46%

Motorola Edge 20: 1.41%

Analyzing the numbers, we can say that Apple's cell phones are at the forefront of the resale factor at OLX, comprising 84.83% of the total number of smartphones sold in the period with only three models.

folding cell phones

Among folding cell phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the best-selling, most sought-after and most advertised between January and April 2023 on OLX Brasil. The other generations of Samsung foldables are also in the ranking, with emphasis on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4, which are among the three most sold, sought after and advertised on the platform.

Samsung gains greater prominence in this category for being the largest manufacturer of folding cell phones in the world, while Apple has not announced any cell phones with this technology so far. A trend that should grow in the coming years, according to a study by IDC (International Data Corporation): The study by the consultancy IDC (International Data Corporation), for example, points out that, compared to 2022, the sale of foldable devices in the world will grow by about 50% this year, and may reach more than 21.4 million units sold. However, another device that stood out in the ranking is the LG G8x Thinq, which was found on the platform with a price 59% lower than the same new model:

In the table above we see that the average price of the LG G8x Thinq is BRL 1,400 on OLX, while the same new cell phone is sold for BRL 3,420, which results in a devaluation of BRL 2,020 or savings, if you buy one for this value. The cause for this devaluation lies in several facts: first, because the model received its last update in July 2022 for Android 12, ending support for the device. Second by LG having abandoned the cell phone market in 2019, reducing confidence in the brand’s smartphones that remained on the market.

