iPhone 11, 12 mini and Apple Watch Series 3: that’s who is leaving the Apple catalog

Last night’s Far Out event brought with it so many updates within the starting with the renewed Apple Watch range, passing through the 14 and the brand new Pro models (real novelty on the iPhone side). As happens every year, this also involves a clear cut of the old devices on the price list; we see what is no longer possible to buy on the official store of the Cupertino house.

As for the iPhone section, two models have been removed, namely iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini. The first was the last smartphone of the Californian company remained in the price list not to have support for 5G connectivity, as well as being the only iPhone numbered still equipped with an LCD type display (we told you about it in its review). The second, on the other hand, was the first exponent of the unfortunate mini series (at the time we liked it), now removed from the list as redundant given the permanence in the catalog of the iPhone 13 mini.

- Advertisement - Of course, the same could also be said for iPhone 12 (review here) which is still sold despite the presence of iPhone 13 (reviewed last year) and now also of iPhone 14, three models all in all very similar to each other, however it is likely that this variant was required to offer an “entry level” model capable of guaranteeing design and performance that is still current. To conclude the list of the excluded we obviously find aalso iPhone 13 Pro (review here) and Pro Max (review)but for these there was no doubt. Apple usually removes the top-of-the-range variants of the previous model, as (never like this year) too close to the new models presented.

APPLE WATCH SERIES 3 GO TO RETIREMENT

News also regarding the Apple Watch catalog, since the now anachronistic Apple Watch Series 3 has been finally removed, which has remained on the list since its launch in 2017. This has been the economic model of the lineup for years, however this’ his role was officially replaced by the year new Apple Watch SE which has seen a slight reduction in price. Recall that the Series 3 is not compatible with watchOS 9 and many were wondering why Apple continued to keep it on the list despite this.

