iPadOS 17 brings Stage Manager changes and more customizable widgets

The resource stage manager is getting some changes in iPadOS. Introduced during WWDC22, this tool was not so prominent at this year’s event, but the changes it will gain are welcome. Furthermore, the use of widgets on the home page is more flexible. To begin with, the tool that aims to facilitate multitasking on Apple devices will now give the user greater freedom to resize windows. Likewise, organization is also easier on the apple tablet operating system.

While not comparable to the feature version for Mac devices, it is a considerable upgrade compared to the initial software variant. The user, in addition, can choose to click on icons while holding the Shift key to add new windows to their workspace. Another highlight of iPadOS 17 is in relation to widgets, which are more flexible, in addition to having new features. Not only that, but they are also interactive, as previously reported. That way, you can control your music playback or check your tasks without having to open the app.




