iPadOS 16 is officially delayed after reports of several bugs in the initial version

Apple today confirmed the postponement of the release of iPadOS 16 stable by starting to distribute version 16.1 of the system for developers to test the novelty. With that, it is clear that the original version was not good enough to be distributed to the public and consequently the launch was delayed.
When releasing the first beta version of iPadOS 16.1 to developers, Apple said that the iPadOS 16.0 version will not be released as planned at first. The updated system highlights new Stage Manager features, the Apple tablet’s multitasking capability, such as the ability to retrieve the interface’s side rail with a gesture while it’s in full screen, along with a host of bugfixes and other improvements.
The ball had been sung before by Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg reporter familiar with Apple’s backstage. He was the first to suggest that Apple was planning to delay iPadOS 16. Apple has never separated iOS and iPadOS releases before, but chose to do so this year because iPadOS 16 is still riddled with bugs and complaints, especially regarding Stage Manager.
With this delay, Apple can spend more time finalizing the system and improving Stage Manager. The move will likely move the launch of iPadOS 16 closer to the launch of the new entry-level iPad and high-end iPad Pro models at a brand event in October.