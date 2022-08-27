iPadOS 16 is officially delayed after reports of several bugs in the initial version

Apple today confirmed the postponement of the release of 16 stable by starting to distribute version 16.1 of the system for developers to test the novelty. With that, it is clear that the original version was not good enough to be distributed to the public and consequently the launch was .

When releasing the first beta version of iPadOS 16.1 to developers, Apple said that the iPadOS 16.0 version will not be released as planned at first. The updated system highlights new Stage Manager features, the Apple tablet’s multitasking capability, such as the ability to retrieve the interface’s side rail with a gesture while it’s in full screen, along with a host of bugfixes and other improvements.