iPadOS 16 is not ready: Apple could postpone it for a month

Stage Manager is the main novelty of 16 and is preparing to revolutionize the way in which the tablet can be used, provided you have one of the iPads compatible with the function, or those equipped with SoC M1 (or higher, in the future ).

But the most awaited news would also seem to be the biggest problem in the development of iPadOS 16, according to what emerged from a new report published by Mark Gurman on Bloombergfrom which it emerges that the next operating system for the iPad may arrive a later than the release of iOS 16.

STAGE MANAGER PROBLEMS SLOW DOWN IPADOS 16

Traditionally Apple tends to match the release date of all its mobile operating systems, from iOS to iPadOS, via watchOS, however it seems that this year they will only be iOS 16 and watchOS 9 to be punctual for the September appointmentwhile iPadOS 16 arrive in the course of the month of October. It is not the first time that an operating system lags behind the roadmap and in this case the reasons could be more than valid, since Stage Manager – the spearhead of the iPad software offer for the second part of 2022 – it is not yet fully functional and it seems that its development takes some additional time. 14 “and 16” MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon, rumors for 2021 At the moment we are in the fourth beta of the operating system, and actually the experience of using Stage Manager is certainly a breath of fresh air, but at the same time it has bugs and problems that make us understand that this cannot be the version that Apple will have to release to the general public.

YOU MUST ALSO WAIT FOR THE OPTIMIZED APPS

It must be said that many of the major Stage Manager problems cannot be solved before the final release of the software, since these concern the incompatibility of applications with the new window interface, which cannot be solved at present. To do this, in fact, Apps need to be compiled with Xcode 14 – currently also in beta – and Apple does not allow the publication on the App Store of applications made with tools that are not in a stable version and that specifically address its operating systems in beta. In short, in order to see how third-party apps will change with Stage Manager on iPad we will have to wait for the official release of the operating system, however this is not the only problem currently present on the new interfacewhich is still however very confusing and impractical on iPad. It is clear that this solution is designed for devices of another category and Apple is still trying to find the right formula to adapt it to its tablets; we hope that the additional development month – if confirmed – can bring the desired results.

STAGE MANAGER WILL NOT ARRIVE BEFORE OCTOBER