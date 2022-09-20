iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura: that’s when Apple’s operating systems will arrive

Now that iOS 16, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 are officially available, “only” 16 and Ventura are missing. An anticipated delay, given that has long since confirmed the postponed launch of the operating system dedicated to its tablets, it seems to optimize the Stage Manager functionality. macOS Ventura actually isn’t even technically late, because since its presentation at WWDC in June the autumn window for the debut had been indicated.

So when will the two operating systems come out? Going to sift through the pages of the Apple website, a small novelty emerges: the Cupertino company has in fact started to indicate October as a month of publication of both, and it is the first time that it has done so explicitly. Previously, in fact, a more approximate “by the end of the year” or “in the autumn” was indicated.