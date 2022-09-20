iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura: that’s when Apple’s operating systems will arrive

Now that iOS 16, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 are officially available, “only” iPadOS 16 and MacOS Ventura are missing. An anticipated delay, given that apple has long since confirmed the postponed launch of the operating system dedicated to its tablets, it seems to optimize the Stage Manager functionality. macOS Ventura actually isn’t even technically late, because since its presentation at WWDC in June the autumn window for the debut had been indicated.
So when will the two operating systems come out? Going to sift through the pages of the Apple website, a small novelty emerges: the Cupertino company has in fact started to indicate October as a month of publication of both, and it is the first time that it has done so explicitly. Previously, in fact, a more approximate “by the end of the year” or “in the autumn” was indicated.
You can see in the following screenshots updating the pages related to the two different operating systems. On the Italian site there is not yet the wording “October” for macOS Ventura, the screen refers to the US site.
It now remains to be seen when iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura will be announced in October, exactly. Everything will most likely depend on the date that Apple will choose for the autumn event during which new hardware products will be presented. It speaks specifically of M2-based Macs, in addition to the 10th generation iPad and the iPad Pro M2, which will presumably be offered in 11 and 12.9-inch variants. Once we know the date of the keynote, we will know accordingly when macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 will be available for download.