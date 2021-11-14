IPad zoom alters videos , the bizarre defense thesis convinces US judge

A thesis to say the least extravagant on the functioning of the pinch to zoom of Apple devices convinced the American judge handling the Kyle Rittenhouse case to watch test footage without zooming in on the images themselves. Kyle Rittenhouse is the 17-year-old (now of age) who was arrested in 2020 with theaccuses of killing two people of the Black Lives Matter movement and for having wounded a third in Wisconsin, during the clashes related to the Blake case.

The young man was charged with intentional first-degree murder through the videos posted on social media by the protesters. The movies able to shed light on the 17-year-old’s responsibilities were show yourself to jury and judge through an iPad, and the most relevant phases enlarged with pinch to zoom. A practice that has been attacked with arguments that are, to say the least, questionable by the defense attorney of Rittenhouse, even if he wants to postpone his lack of basic competence in the matter which can be deduced from therepeated use of the term “logarithms” rather than “algorithms”. The recording of the intervention, if you are curious, can be found in SOURCE.