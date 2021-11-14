IPad zoom alters videos , the bizarre defense thesis convinces US judge

A thesis to say the least extravagant on the functioning of the pinch to zoom of Apple devices convinced the American judge handling the Kyle Rittenhouse case to watch test footage without zooming in on the images themselves. Kyle Rittenhouse is the 17-year-old (now of age) who was arrested in 2020 with theaccuses of killing two people of the Black Lives Matter movement and for having wounded a third in Wisconsin, during the clashes related to the Blake case.
The young man was charged with intentional first-degree murder through the videos posted on social media by the protesters. The movies able to shed light on the 17-year-old’s responsibilities were show yourself to jury and judge through an iPad, and the most relevant phases enlarged with pinch to zoom. A practice that has been attacked with arguments that are, to say the least, questionable by the defense attorney of Rittenhouse, even if he wants to postpone his lack of basic competence in the matter which can be deduced from therepeated use of the term “logarithms” rather than “algorithms”. The recording of the intervention, if you are curious, can be found in SOURCE.
IPads, made by Apple, have artificial intelligence that allows you to view things through three dimensions and logarithms. […] They use artificial intelligence and its logarithms to show what they believe is happening. So, in reality, this is not a more usable video (the reference should be to the magnification obtained through pinch to zoom, ed), but a reconstruction of what iPad believes is there, not what is actually there.
The bizarre defensive thesis about iPad pinch to zoom and its logarithms that falsify the images convinced the judge, however, so the video was shown to the jury through a PC connected to a large screen. To a situation that, already in this way, would have had enough paradoxes is added the fact that the judge asked to the prosecution – not to the defense – the testimony of an expert who could prove that Apple devices do not manipulate videos through artificial intelligence, all during the approx 20 minutes pause between one phase of the procedure and the next.
It is curious that after years of technological evolution there is still such a level of ignorance about a “basic” mechanism like the pinch to zoom which is certainly not a recent novelty, and whose operation should be broadly clear to everyone, especially to those who manage the fate of people. Other than Metaverse …