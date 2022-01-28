iPad: Sales down due to suppliers, but demand remains high

There is just a tone out of tune in the last fiscal balance of the Cupertino house and concerns the iPad. In Apple’s first fiscal quarter 2022 (corresponds to the last calendar quarter of 2021), the enter generated by the sale of tablets amounted to 7.2 billion dollars, namely one contraction on an annual basis of 14%.

LIMITED SUPPLIES, HIGH DEMAND

It is a decline that, however, must be appropriately contextualized within a budget that shines moreover when it comes to examining the sales of the other product categories (iPhone + 9%, Mac + 25%, wearables / home / accessories + 13%, services + 24%). On the one hand, one always high demand, on the other hand the bottleneck represented by the supply chain, which made it difficult to obtain the components necessary for the production of the iPads. Apple clarifies: iPad generated $ 7.2 billion in revenue, down 14% year-over-year due to very significant supply constraints, but customer demand was high for all models. Even with these limitations, the installed base of iPad users has reached a new all-time high, with a great contribution coming from users who for the first time have decided to buy an Apple tablet: about half of the customers who bought an iPad during the quarter have never had the product before, explains the company headed to Tim Cook.

Considering the sales of the iPhones far from declining and remembering that the iPads share various components with the iPhones, it is reasonable to believe that Apple, having to deal with the chip crisis and the problems of logistics, has privileged the production of its product. to the detriment of the iPad. It is a reading of the official data in line with Nikkei’s analysis published in November last year: there was talk of an iPad production reduced by 50% in the previous two months to have enough iPhone 13 stocks to meet demand.