iPad Pro with OLED display in 2024: the confirmations are more and more

The range of iPad Pro of 2022 it should not bring with it significant news on the display technologysince both models – both the 11 “and 12.9” variants – should reproduce exactly what we have seen in the current generation models, so the basic model equipped with screen LCD and the variant from 12.9 “with miniLED panel (we told you about its features in our review).
The change in this area should come in 2024when Apple will release the first generation of iPad Pro equipped with OLED displayan eventuality that has emerged several times over the last few months and today further confirmed by a new report by ET News, which also adds some additional details that help to complete the picture.
According to the latest rumors of the South Korean newspaper, in fact, it seems that Apple is making final prototypes of the OLED iPads that will be released in 2024 and that the supply of the panels is entrusted to a large local company. Considering that ET News is, in fact, a publication based in South Korea, the names involved could be those of Samsung or LGboth of which are already Apple’s suppliers for the OLED panels used on several generations of iPhones.
Unlike what happened with the 2021 models, the transition to the new display technology should concern the entire range of iPad Pro, thus going to interest both 11 “and 12.9” models. This would again entail the parification of the screens between the two versions of the same product, which does not happen now and will not happen this year either.
According to ET News, OLED displays will allow iPads to have a slimmer design (remember that the Pro 12.9 of 2021 has undergone an increase in thickness due to the miniLED panel, compared to the same variant of 2020) and will offer one unmatched image quality. In addition to this, Apple is also working on a new panel protection that should guarantee excellent resistance even in the face of a reduction in thickness.
It therefore seems that the miniLED parenthesis that characterized the last generation of iPad Pro is about to come to an end, given that it still has a few years left on the market.. The miniLED technology has probably not reached high enough standards to compensate for the problems it currently carries with it (from blooming to the increase in thickness of the devices on which it is equipped), which is why Apple may simply have decided to transition to the OLED one waiting to be able to make the real definitive leap, which is the one that will lead to the adoption of the panels microLED.
Although Apple has managed the use of OLED panels on its iPhones very well (for example, it has almost completely eliminated the burn-in problem), it is now clear that the future of the Cupertino house looks in the direction of microLEDs precisely because of the ability to this technology to combine all the strengths of OLED and LCD without having to deal with their respective weaknesses. But for this we will have to wait several more years.