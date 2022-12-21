iPad Pro OLED in 2024: Samsung intensifies the production of screens

The range iPad Pro prepares to move to OLED displays in 2024 – as reported by various sources now – and it seems that Samsung is about to intensify the production of the panels that we will find on the tablets of the Cupertino house. The indiscretion comes directly from The Elec, which reports that Samsung would have temporarily slowed down work on the technology “full cut, vertical deposition” currently under development with the Japanese company Ulvac, in order to concentrate all energies on the method”half-cut, horizontal deposition” made in collaboration with Canon Tokki, who will be the basis of the 8th Generation OLED IT panels that will be equipped on the 2024 iPad Pros.

The iPad Pro lineup currently offers two different display technologies, with the 11-inch model featuring a traditional LCD panel, while the 12.9-inch model boasts a miniLED one. However, the latter technology does not seem to have fully convinced Apple and users, to the point that it could be abandoned after just two generations. The most obvious problems concern the excessive blooming effect obtained in black background screens, due to the zone backlighting system present in this solution.