iPad Pro of 2022, everything we know so far

Apple arrives to launch the next generation of its iPad Pro in 2022. Last year the model integrated the M1 chip, the renowned miniLED screen and compatibility with the 5G of 2021. This time it is rumored that the company will launch an even better iPad Pro for this year. Design and Screen Problems with the new design

Processor and storage capacity

Battery, 5G and some new accessories

Estimated date for the iPad Pro 2022

What would be the cost of the 2022 iPad Pro? Design and Screen Rumors about a possible new design for the iPad Pro in 2022 began a little less than a year ago, in June 2021. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, this iPad could eventually have a glass back to allow wireless charging. It is quite likely that this happens through MagSafe, as this report was corroborated by the journalist in December: Wireless charging replaces the usual power cable with an inductive mat, which makes it easy for users to recharge their device’s battery. This has become a recurring feature among smartphone users, however it is a rarity among tablets. Apple has added wireless charging to iPhones since 2017 and last year updated it with a magnet-based MagSafe system, ensuring more consistent charging speeds. The company is testing a similar MagSafe system for the iPad Pro. So wireless charging is likely to be slower than having to plug a charger directly into the iPad’s Thunderbolt port, which will continue to be a part of future models.

In January 2022, it was recorded that Apple had to stop changes to the iPad Pro model. This was due to the adaptation of the MagSafe system. Even though the company was only testing a glass back on the iPad Pro 2022, this quickly became a drawback. This problem would make the product somewhat more easily damaged and much more fragile. The 9to5mac blog comments:

According to our sources, the company has developed prototypes of the iPad Pro with a larger Apple logo (similar to that of the new MacBook Pro), but in this case it is made of glass. As a result, the energy would be transmitted through the logo itself. The prototype also has stronger magnets to prevent accidents and the ability to support charging at faster speeds than iPhone’s MagSafe.

As for the screen, Apple is likely to keep two different sizes: 11-inch and 12.9-inch. The new update in this case would be most notable for the 11-inch model. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the company will change the LCD panel for a miniLED screen. As we know, this already happened in 2021, only now it would happen for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

After Apple surprised everyone with the addition of the M1 at the time with the iPad Pro, it is likely that the company add an improved version of said chip for the upcoming 2022 iPad Pro. Naturally this iPad would then feature an M2 chip, which is rumored to launch with a redesigned MacBook Air.

Another option that Apple plans to add would be to add the M1 Pro or M1 Max chips to the iPad Pro, although there are no clear rumors about this possibility. However, the company is less likely to introduce a variant of the “A15X/Z” chip for this tablet, as it has been marketing its Mac-power.

Of course, it’s quite important to note that the M1 chips are variants of the iPhone’s A-series. All it depends on is how the marketing team prefers to advertise the 2022 iPad Pro.

Based on its storage capabilities, it is likely that Apple will keep the same options, since there are not enough rumors about it. to more than 2TB of storagewhich means:

128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB

Since Apple has been moving further away from 64GB models in older iPhones, and since all new Macs typically start at 256GB, it would make sense if the company starts with 256GB of storage instead of 128GB. on the 2022 iPad Pro.

In this time it has been possible to confirm that Apple has not abandoned the project of improving more and more. So now we know that the company has been working on a new iPad Pro with a bigger battery, as some users have reported complaints that the Magic Keyboard causes excessive battery consumption. Not only is there this detail, but, as already mentioned in this post, there is the possibility of charging the 2022 iPad Pro with a MagSafe charger even faster than those available for iPhone.

Although there are no rumors yet about the capabilities of the 5G integrated into the iPad Pro 2022, it is very likely that Apple will bring more bands like this for the next model. It is also noteworthy that there are no rumors about new accessories of this style, but as the company plans to add a MagSafe connector to charge the iPad Proat least the Smart Folio and the Magic Keyboard could be considered, with a few small tweaks, perhaps.

For now, what we know is that everything is still pretty vague about the iPad Pro 2022 and when its release date will be later this year. In the meantime Gurman has stated that it will be “in 2022”Also Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo gives a timeline that is “sometime in 2022”. So we can’t despair either, because we are only two months away from the current year.

If the company follows the trend that preceded last year, it is likely to be during the first part of 2022, so you have to be calm with the launch. Mark Gurman has also indicated that Apple plans to hold a new event, this would be the already mentioned event of March 8but it is also rumored that the company will focus on a new iPhone SE 3, the iPad Air and the new Mac M1 Pro and M1 Max.

We well know that the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro received a price increase of about $100 with the addition of the miniLED display. Now it would make a lot more sense for the 2022 iPad Pro with an 11-inch screen to also start with a price increase of that same $100. So, these could be the relative prices of the next iPad Pro:

128GB : Approximately $899 or €794

: Approximately $899 or €794 256GB : Approximately $999 or €882

: Approximately $999 or €882 512GB : Approximately $1,199 or €1,060

: Approximately $1,199 or €1,060 1TB : Approximately $1,599 or €1,410

: Approximately $1,599 or €1,410 2TB: Approximately $1999 or €1765

relative prices for iPad Pro 12.9-inch with Wi-Fi would:

128GB : approximate price in $1099 or €970

: approximate price in $1099 or €970 256GB : approximate price in $1199 or €1060

: approximate price in $1199 or €1060 512GB : approximate price in $1399 or €1235

: approximate price in $1399 or €1235 1TB : approximate price in $1799 or €1588

: approximate price in $1799 or €1588 2TB: approximate price in $2199 or €1942

Finally, what we know so far is that these are the most specific rumors about the 2022 iPad Pro. As more details about it are revealed, the news will be updated.

