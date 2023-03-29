iPad Pro M2, with iPadOS 16.4 the “hover” function becomes even more powerful

Among the new features that arrived with iOS 16.4 on the 4th generation 11″ iPad Pro and 6th generation iPad Pro 12.9″ is the Apple Pencil hover tilt and azimuth support for the “hover” function which let you preview your stroke from all angles before drawing it in Notes and supported apps. Among these, Procreate is already present, one of the most popular apps for drawing on the iPad which in the past few hours has released the update to version 5.3.4 which integrates this new feature. “Apple Pencil’s non-contact features have been further enhanced and this update now allows you to preview Tilt and Azimuth”

TILT AND AZIMUTH SUPPORT

- Advertisement - Thanks to tilt and azimuth support you can now preview the brush when hovering with Apple Pencil not only according to the vertical inclination but also based on the horizontal anglemoving the Apple Pencil to the right or to the left in order to evaluate the width of the stroke before starting to draw.





According to Leslie Ikemoto, director of input experience at Apple, developers do not have to do much to support the “hover” functions in their apps because they use the same APIs already adopted for the interaction of the pointer of the Magic Keyboard Trackpad. Those who had already implemented them will not have to do anything else. Developers who want to provide an even more personalized experience can use the UI’s hover gesture recognition instead.

THE APPLE PENCIL’S HOVER FUNCTION