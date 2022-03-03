iPad OLED, super long-lasting and bright displays thanks to Samsung

Samsung would be working on one new OLED display technology for Apple: according to reports from the South Korean newspaper The Elecit would be called “Two-stack tandem“, and would consist, simplifying a lot, of two substrates for the emission of light superimposed on each other. The displays would be aimed at iPad, iMac and MacBook – essentially form factor of intermediate dimensions, and could arrive on the market between 2024 and 2025: the first device ever (for Apple) should be an iPad Pro, the first with an OLED display, scheduled to launch in 2024.
The main benefits should be notable especially in terms of brightness and longevity of the panel, which could even double and quadruple, respectively. According to the source, on the other hand, there are two main challenges that Samsung faces in making these “Two-Stack” panels: production costs and color fidelity.
It is important to clarify that although Apple is one of the most important customers in this line of panels, which Samsung would have nicknamed the “T” range (from “Tandem”), they will not be its exclusive: in fact the first display, codenamed T1, could debut on a Samsung Electronics product – assuming the same use envisaged by Apple, therefore, a Galaxy Book or a Galaxy Tab S, but not even a smartphone is excluded (iPhones should however continue to use single-layer “M” displays).
The report also mentions a possible use in the automotive sector, but not much else is known – it is true that the prospects for greater brightness and autonomy are particularly attractive in this sector, where the life of a vehicle can easily exceed 10 years. Moreover, even tablets and PCs tend to remain in circulation for much longer than smartphones.
Mass production of the T1 display is expected to begin next year. Apple is notoriously very cautious about introducing technological innovations at the component level because it wants to be sure of their quality first, so it’s no surprise that it leaves the honor / burden of early adopter to Samsung. At the same time, caution is also preferable for Samsung, which in all likelihood wants to avoid at all costs the end of the BoE and lose a customer whose size is unmatched in the world. The second generation, nicknamed T2, should arrive directly on the iPads.
