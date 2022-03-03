iPad OLED, super long-lasting and bright displays thanks to Samsung

Samsung would be working on one new OLED display technology for Apple: according to reports from the South Korean newspaper The Elecit would be called “Two-stack tandem“, and would consist, simplifying a lot, of two substrates for the emission of light superimposed on each other. The displays would be aimed at iPad, iMac and MacBook – essentially form factor of intermediate dimensions, and could arrive on the market between 2024 and 2025: the first device ever (for Apple) should be an iPad Pro, the first with an OLED display, scheduled to launch in 2024.

The main benefits should be notable especially in terms of brightness and longevity of the panel, which could even double and quadruple, respectively. According to the source, on the other hand, there are two main challenges that Samsung faces in making these “Two-Stack” panels: production costs and color fidelity.

It is important to clarify that although Apple is one of the most important customers in this line of panels, which Samsung would have nicknamed the “T” range (from “Tandem”), they will not be its exclusive: in fact the first display, codenamed T1, could debut on a Samsung Electronics product – assuming the same use envisaged by Apple, therefore, a Galaxy Book or a Galaxy Tab S, but not even a smartphone is excluded (iPhones should however continue to use single-layer “M” displays).