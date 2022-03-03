Tech GiantsApple

iPad OLED, super long-lasting and bright displays thanks to Samsung

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Samsung would be working on one new OLED display technology for Apple: according to reports from the South Korean newspaper The Elecit would be called “Two-stack tandem“, and would consist, simplifying a lot, of two substrates for the emission of light superimposed on each other. The displays would be aimed at iPad, iMac and MacBook – essentially form factor of intermediate dimensions, and could arrive on the market between 2024 and 2025: the first device ever (for Apple) should be an iPad Pro, the first with an OLED display, scheduled to launch in 2024.

The main benefits should be notable especially in terms of brightness and longevity of the panel, which could even double and quadruple, respectively. According to the source, on the other hand, there are two main challenges that Samsung faces in making these “Two-Stack” panels: production costs and color fidelity.

It is important to clarify that although Apple is one of the most important customers in this line of panels, which Samsung would have nicknamed the “T” range (from “Tandem”), they will not be its exclusive: in fact the first display, codenamed T1, could debut on a Samsung Electronics product – assuming the same use envisaged by Apple, therefore, a Galaxy Book or a Galaxy Tab S, but not even a smartphone is excluded (iPhones should however continue to use single-layer “M” displays).

The report also mentions a possible use in the automotive sector, but not much else is known – it is true that the prospects for greater brightness and autonomy are particularly attractive in this sector, where the life of a vehicle can easily exceed 10 years. Moreover, even tablets and PCs tend to remain in circulation for much longer than smartphones.

Mass production of the T1 display is expected to begin next year. Apple is notoriously very cautious about introducing technological innovations at the component level because it wants to be sure of their quality first, so it’s no surprise that it leaves the honor / burden of early adopter to Samsung. At the same time, caution is also preferable for Samsung, which in all likelihood wants to avoid at all costs the end of the BoE and lose a customer whose size is unmatched in the world. The second generation, nicknamed T2, should arrive directly on the iPads.

Previous articleThe change of the notch on the iPhone 14 is confirmed, but will your followers like it?
Next articleTelegram accounts to follow the conflict in Russia and Ukraine
Abraham

Related articles

Communication

Telegram accounts to follow the conflict in Russia and Ukraine

Social networks during the war that the world is experiencing have once again become a fundamental communication channel....
Apple

iPad OLED, super long-lasting and bright displays thanks to Samsung

Samsung would be working on one new OLED display technology for Apple: according to reports from the South...
Mobile

The change of the notch on the iPhone 14 is confirmed, but will your followers like it?

Although there is still a long way to go before Apple presents its next generation of phones,...
Apps

This is the best app to test your connection and find out the coverage of the operators in Spain

It is common to measure the speed of the WiFi or the mobile network to which...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.