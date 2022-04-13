iPad OLED in 2024: third supplier prepares plans

The evidence quickly mounted. Now there is reason enough to believe that iPad OLED is being prepared for launch in 2024. This news is getting bigger and bigger as a new supply chain report says that three Apple display suppliers are gearing up for production.

So far there have been several conflicting reports about whether Apple even plans to make iPads with OLED screens. This has led to more disputes about when this might happen. However, it seems that we are increasingly getting a more consistent picture.

Background

We have already talked about this on other occasions, about rumors or reports from one side or the other. About the gradual transitions they’re making now in the company in terms of display technology.

IPS LCD with conventional backlight. Still is still used on all older Macs and in the cheapest iPhone.

IPS LCD with miniLED backlight. Apple switched to this system for iPad Pro models, and especially now l or used in the new MacBook Pro. It allows this to obtain much darker blacks and much brighter whites, as well as making a surprising difference.

OLED. Apple first adopted it on the Apple Watch before bringing it to the iPhone, at least starting with the iPhone X. Apple also still haven't used it on either the iPads or the MacBooks. However, this is now expected to happen sometime between 2023 and 2026.

Micro LEDs. Despite the similarity in name with miniLED, this time it is a completely different technology. It is a much more sophisticated version of OLED. It is brighter, consumes less power and does not burn out. Apple's interest in microLED dates back to at least 2014, and while there have been some signs of progress, this technology is still in a very early stage of development. Like OLED, it's likely to hit the Apple Watch first, then the iPhone, iPad, and Macs last, and in that order.

Some sources have claimed that Apple would drop OLED, while most say that OLED iPads would be on the way by now, but they disagree on release dates at all. Some indicate that they could be from now in 2022 and others leave until 2026.

More iPad OLED evidence for 2024

Until now, Samsung has been the main supplier of OLED screens to Apple, as it has the most advanced technology. Last month it was also reported that the company was developing a more advanced form of OLED panel that doubles brightness and increases longevity. That report suggested that the first OLED iPad would arrive by 2024.

Other data had also been reported, such as LG would have already committed to Apple and would be preparing to receive orders for OLED screens for the new iPad. Adding that said production of a plant dedicated specifically to manufacturing advanced screens in the appropriate size range for the iPad would be doubling.

Meanwhile, today, TheElec reports that the Chinese screen manufacturer BOE would now be preparing its own production plans for new generation OLED screens to prepare in turn for the launch of the said iPad in 2024. Although it is not as likely that it will arrive a little later than those elaborated. by Samsung and LG.