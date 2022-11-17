iPad is disabled: How to connect to iTunes [SOLUCIÓN 2022]

- Advertisement -

Wanting to use your iPad and realizing that it’s locked and you can’t remember your password may be more common than you think. A forgetful oversight, or the gift of an Apple tablet from someone who no longer uses it and did not give you their password, can be an everyday thing.

If you have reached this article, it may be because your iPad is disabled and connecting to iTunes is the solution, although it is also possible that you do not know how to do it. And it is that unlocking your iPad when you do not know the password is easy, but not everyone knows how.

Don’t panic, because in this article we are going to explain what you have to do to connect to iTunes and be able to unlock that disabled iPad. There are several ways, and we are going to explain in detail the one that we recommend, using PassFab iPhone Unlocker.

Ways to unlock your iPad

As we pointed out at the beginning, you won’t have to worry, since there are different ways to unlock an iPad that has been disabled. We are going to tell you how.

For example, you can unlock the passcode for your iPad if you have iTunes. It is the, let’s say “official” way, and to achieve it you will only have to put the device in recovery mode. Using your iTunes backup, you can also recover all the information you have lost.

All you have to do is download the latest version of iTunes and install it on your computer. Click on “Summary” and “Restore iPad”. Click on “Restore” again and your iPad would be according to the factory data. Now what you should do is move the iTunes backup to your iPad and you will enjoy your data again.

Of course, this only works if you remember the password. If you do not remember it, you will have to use an alternative method and here comes our recommendation: Use PassFab iPhone Unlocker.

How to use PassFab iPhone Unlocker

If you can’t remember your iPad unlock password, you’ll need to use a trusted program like PassFab iPhone Unlocker. We have been testing it in recent weeks and it is effective and very easy to use. We are going to explain step by step how you should do it to be able to activate your deactivated iPad without connecting to iTunes.

-The first thing you should do is download PassFab iPhone Unlocker on your computer, be it a Windows computer or a Mac computer. The download is free, and after only a few seconds you will have it on your computer. Now all you have to do is install it, as you would do with any other program on your computer.

-Now open the software and select the option “Unlock lock screen passcode”.

You will need to connect the iPad to your computer using the USB cable. When you have done so, click on “Start” and a new screen will open. Now click on “Download” and choose where you want the file that will allow you to unlock your iPad without connecting to iTunes to be saved on your computer.

Once you have completed the download, something that will be ready in just a few seconds, you will have to click on “Start unlocking” to remove the access code to the iPad.

A screen will appear after a few seconds telling you that unlocking your disabled iPad has been completed successfully.

More information in the following video:

Other ways to unlock your iPad without using iTunes

Apart from the way we recommend, there are also other ways to unlock your disabled iPad without iTunes.

-For one, you could unlock iPad passcode through “Find My Phone” function. With “Find My iPhone”, Apple’s native tool, you can find your iPad by putting “Find My iPhone” in the browser. Access the web page and select the blocked device in the “All devices” menu. Tap “Erase iPad” and follow the instructions on the screen to recover the device.

The problem with this method is that you will need the iTunes password to be able to use it. If you do not have it, you will have to resort to the recommended option, using PassFab iPhone Unlocker.

-Another possibility would be to use the help of Siri to turn the iPad off. You don’t need iTunes with it either, but it does have certain limitations. For example, it only works with devices running iOS 10 and iOS 11. Also, it doesn’t always work. You can test it by asking Siri what time it is and pressing the “Clock” button.

Now add a new clock by pressing the “+” sign and in the search bar search for any word and press “Share”. When a response appears, click on “Message” and click on “To”, where you will have to paste the text you have copied. So you can access the iPad without a password. What happens is that, as we tell you, most of the time this way does not work.

So, in order not to use a limited method and not succeed, we recommend you to follow our suggestion and use PassFab iPhone Unlocker, which you can download for free. And if you want to be able to use all its functions, opt for the paid version. For very little money, you won’t have any limitations to unlock your disabled iPad even if you don’t remember iTunes password.