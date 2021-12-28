iPad, Apple patents an accessory that is a bit cover, a bit power bank, a bit … Geomag

The US Patent Office just approved Apple a iPad cover concept which we doubt will ever see the light, but it is extremely intriguing. It consists of interconnected segments to form a triangular grid and with articulated pins that allow the structure to take on very different shapes. It’s a little reminiscent of Geomag, if you’ve ever played it. It’s easy to speculate that Apple is exploiting the same principle here (magnetism), albeit in a slightly more refined way.

The versatility implications of such a cover are easily imaginable: iPad could be held securely and comfortably at any angle and orientation, with a little imagination. But Apple has even more advanced ambitions: somehow it speculates that the accessory could also recharge the tablet, thanks to the electricity accumulated in the structure itself. Therefore a sort of hybrid between case, charging base and … Power bank?