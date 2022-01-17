iPad Air, fifth generation on the way. MagSafe also on iPad Pro 2022 | Rumor

Design side there should be no particular news. The lines should remain almost unchanged compared to the current iPad Air 4 after having already been extensively renewed compared to the third generation model. iPad Air 4 has a flat profile, similar to the one initially adopted on the iPad Pro 2018, and integrates a 10.9-inch display and a power button on the top that also allows the fingerprint recognition via Touch ID . Also present the USB-C port which made it much more versatile.

During the usual spring keynote, expected between March and April, Apple may also announce a new fifth generation iPad Air with hardware characteristics very similar to those of the current sixth generation iPad mini which, we recall, integrates a A15 Bionic processor , one 12 megapixel front camera with ultra wide-angle optics and Center Stage support, a rear Quad-LED True Tone flash and 5G connectivity on cellular versions. This indiscretion was reported by the Japanese blog Mac Otakara which often provided advances that turned out to be correct regarding Apple’s products.

In addition to a new iPad Air, in its next keynote Apple could also announce the third generation of iPhone SE with support for 5G networks and, as hypothesized by recent rumors, also from a full-screen display with notch.

Recent rumors also hypothesize the arrival of the MagSafe recharges even on iPad Pro. One of the obstacles to implementing this induction charging technology would have been the all-aluminum backs of the iPads.

Having rejected the glass hypothesis, which is far too fragile for this type of product, Apple would have developed prototypes of the iPad Pro with a larger logo in glass through which to transmit the energy for the magnetic charging pad. This prototype would also have a larger battery, stronger magnets, and would support charging at a faster rate than iPhones. According to rumors, of course, there will also be a more performing processor and Apple would also have improved the photographic sector, making it more similar to that of the current iPhone 13.