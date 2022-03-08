iPad Air 5 as powerful as the Pro 2021 thanks to M1: latest rumors before launch

Apple’s “Peek Performance” event is a few hours away, but it’s never too late for a new ad rumor. To report it are the colleagues of 9to5Mac and concerns in particular iPad Air 5 , one of the new products that, according to rumors, the Cupertino house is preparing to launch today. The source reveals what will be the fulcrum of the data sheet of the new Apple tablet, based not on the A15 Bionic chip as hypothesized – the same as the iPhone 13 and 6th generation iPad, as well as the more performing Apple Silicon M1, used in the iPad Pro 2021 and in the first generation of Macs and MacBooks based on Apple Silicon chips.

LIKE IPAD PRO 2021

For reference, the M1 chip is about 50% faster than the A15 Bionic and 70% faster than the 4th generation iPad Air’s A14 Bionic. The A15 Bionic integrates a 6-core CPU paired with a 5-core GPU, while the M1 is equipped with an 8-core CPU, up to 8-core GPU. If the information turns out to be correct, for the new Air it will be a big step forward, because the gap that last year’s iPad Pro will be significantly reduced on the performance front. However, it could be a temporary overtaking, given that the Pro range could recover the scepter with the update expected by the end of the year.

There is no lack of other confirmations on the characteristics of the next iPad Air: it will also be available in 5G variants, and will have one updated front camera with support for the Center Stage function (keeps the framed subject always at the center of the scene); unchanged instead the screen resolution compared to the previous generation model. Information to be confirmed but on paper plausible, if we also assume that a further “ reuse ” of M1 is plausible when we are at the gates of another generation leap of Apple chips: the M2 chip should in fact make its debut today.