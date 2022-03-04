iPad Air 5 and event update, everything we know

The iPad Air 4 It will be remembered as the first tablet in the Apple range to feature smooth bezels around the screen. In addition, it also does not include home buttons and does not use Face ID for biometric authentication.

Previous models like the iPad Pro and iPad Air 4 did require facial recognition. This time, this would be the first Apple device to feature Touch ID fingerprint recognition on the sleep/wake button. This version of Touch ID came some time later for the iPad mini 6. Now, all new iPhones have Face ID, but it’s quite appreciable that they still consider Touch ID on the power button like the iPad Air as an alternative way to biometric authentication.

As for the iPad Air 5, we wondered what would be the right improvement for the type of screen? Today, Apple uses TFT-LCD display technology in the iPad Air, as well as all other iPads. except for the 12.9-inch models, where it uses mini-LED.

Ming-Chi Kuo, who is a reliable supply chain analyst, in March 2021, predicted that the iPad Air 5 would switch to having OLED screens like all new iPhones currently shipping. Although, Kuo unfortunately updated said report in October of the same year, to say that Apple had chosen to abandon the plans for the OLED and prefer to stay with the TFT-LCD for the iPad Air 5.

How much will it improve?

The question that has revolved around the iPad Air 5 is how much will it learn from other models like the ipad mini 6. For example, the iPad Air 4 started out in competition with the iPad Pro, which was higher in price and similar in size. The comparison also made more sense when the iPad Pro was updated with Apple’s M1 chip, also integrating 5G and better quality cameras.

After the arrival of the iPad mini 6, Apple redesigned the smaller iPad to look more like an iPad Air, in this case the smaller 4. Now, this would be with the exception that it incorporated a much more current processor and new functions for the camera.

This would mean that we can rest easy looking at the features that the iPad mini 6 has and that the iPad Air 4 lacks. That would give us a much clearer idea about the expectations we could expect from the Air 5 model.

some expectations

So there are some expectations and questions about this long-awaited model. What exactly would those growth opportunities be for the iPad Air? Here is a small list:

replace the A14 processor for the A15 or if it comes out after the iPhone 14, it could have the A16.

or if it comes out after the iPhone 14, it could have the A16. Increase LTE cellular performance to 5G.

improve the front camera, from having 7 MP to having 12 MP .

. Introduce Center Stage support for auto pan and zoom subject tracking during video calls.

Rear camera flash upgrade to a Quad-LED True Tone flash.

Some other planned updates include support for 1080p video recording at 25fps and 30fps, up from just 60fps, expanded dynamic range for video up to 30fps, and possibly some new color options.

iPad mini features four shades of aluminum: Space Gray, Pink, Purple, and Starlight. By comparison, we find the iPad Air in five shades: Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, Green, and Blue.

Other annotations

The iPad Air 5 might not just play the iPad mini this year. Reliable Japanese site MacOtakara quoted a Chinese supplier last year as suggesting that the new iPad Air it would be more similar to the current 11-inch iPad Pro.

That is, possibly the iPad Air 5 will update the rear camera system finally, so you can have dual lenses to take standard wide angle and ultra wide angle shots like with the iPhone 13. The 11-inch iPad Pro It also includes a LiDAR scanner, however the source isn’t so sure it’s included for the iPad Air 5.

Another change includes doubling the number of speakers from two to four for the iPad Air 5. This would match the iPad Pro’s speaker system and put the iPad Air above the iPad mini once again.

It is also expected that the iPad Air 5 will keep the same starting price, which is around 599 dollars (550 euros) starting with these updates. A fall release would make it debut two years after the iPad Air 4, but no one would complain about a spring release and an 18-month update cycle. In the meantime, it may be wise to take advantage of any prices or deals that pop up for the very capable iPad Air 4 before supplies run out.