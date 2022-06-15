iPad 10th generation by the end of the year: it will have the USB-C port

Apple is working to renew the iPad range and in particular the entry offer, the one currently constituted by the 9th generation iPad. According to rumors released by 9to5Macthe new 10th generation iPad will arrive later this year and will have a noteworthy feature, taking into account the previous production of the ‘base’ iPad: the USB-C port that will take the place of Lightning.
Apple would thus extend USB-C connectivity to the entire iPad line: iPad Pro received it in 2018, iPad Air in 2020 and iPad mini in 2021. The new port will offer several advantages including the ability to connect more accessories. without the need for adapters; not to forget that the current Lightning port is still based on the USB 2.0 standard.
The new port is one of the novelties of the future 9th generation iPad, but not the only one. The source thus outlines thetemporary hardware identikit of the future Apple tablet:
- codenamed J272;
- Retina Display with the same resolution as the iPad Air display (2360 × 1640 pixels). The screen diagonal (from 10.2 “in the 9th generation model) is likely to grow a bit to 10.5” or even 10.9 “. Other display features, such as DCI color space support. P3 and higher brightness, may continue to be reserved for higher-end models;
- A14 Bionic chip: It will bring about a 30% performance increase over the A13 Bionic. Despite the new chip, the tablet will not be able to take advantage of one of the more advanced features of iPadOS 16 (Stage Manager) that requires the M1 processor.
- 5G support
At the moment there is no confirmation on the design: it is not yet known if Apple will take the opportunity to give a refresh to the look of the basic iPad, making it more similar to its older brothers, or if the news will focus on internal components – if the diagonal of the screen will actually increase, a slight retouch of design will inevitably have to be there. iPad is a very important product in the Apple tablet line because it is the most affordable one: the current model starts at 389 euros. It is legitimate to wait for a price that is not too different for the new 10 generation iPad.
