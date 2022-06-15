iPad 10th generation by the end of the year: it will have the USB-C port

Apple is working to renew the iPad range and in particular the entry offer, the one currently constituted by the 9th generation iPad. According to rumors released by 9to5Macthe new 10th generation iPad will arrive later this year and will have a noteworthy feature, taking into account the previous production of the ‘base’ iPad: the USB-C port that will take the place of Lightning.

Apple would thus extend USB-C connectivity to the entire iPad line: iPad Pro received it in 2018, iPad Air in 2020 and iPad mini in 2021. The new port will offer several advantages including the ability to connect more accessories. without the need for adapters; not to forget that the current Lightning port is still based on the USB 2.0 standard.