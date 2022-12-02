iPad 10 without secrets in the iFixit teardown: it could have been done better

The new 10th generation iPad is one of the most controversial Apple products in recent years, and also the new iFixit teardown seems to continue in the same veinshowing how some choices from the Cupertino company could have made the tablet a better and more repairable product.
There has been a lot of talk about the iPad 10 in relation to the presence of some frankly inexplicable choices, such as for example that of supporting the first generation Apple Pencil in a product equipped with a USB-C port (albeit not very fast), or the fact of equipping it with a front camera placed in a better position than that of the iPad Pro, without forgetting the new official keyboard which – in various respects – offers more options than even the more expensive Magic Keyboard.
But not only that, the decisions to continue to maintain a non-laminated display and to position it in a price range too close to that of the Air range have also caused astonishment, making this iPad a good upgrade only when examined in isolation from the context in which it has fallen, but which loses meaning once compared with the rest of the iPad offer.
All this preamble to say that iPad 10 is a product full of contradictions, steps forward and inexplicable reverse gears, and this is also perceived by disassembling the tablet, as shown by the video made by iFixit which you can find at the end of the article.
Yes because on the one hand it quickly becomes clear why the second generation Apple Pencil cannot be compatible with this iPad – given that the space of the charging coil is actually occupied by the new front camera -, but on the other hand, Apple’s choice of becomes incomprehensible solder the connector flex of the new Type-C port to the motherboardwhich therefore requires the replacement of an extremely expensive piece in the event of damage to the door.
Also striking is the decision to pay little attention to repairability in other aspects as well, as in the case of battery replacement. It is true that the adhesive tabs are easy to remove and allow you not to damage the old battery (also because disasters can happen), but at the same time almost all major components need to be removed – including the motherboard – before you can access it.
Overall iPad 10 takes a few steps forward on some aspects, but then gets lost in completely inappropriate choices even when it comes to the care taken for its internal construction. Who knows that with the next generation Apple won’t be able to make peace with its lineup.