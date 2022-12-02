iPad 10 without secrets in the iFixit teardown: it could have been done better

The new 10th generation iPad is one of the most controversial Apple products in recent years, and also the new iFixit teardown seems to continue in the same veinshowing how some choices from the Cupertino company could have made the tablet a better and more repairable product.

There has been a lot of talk about the iPad 10 in relation to the presence of some frankly inexplicable choices, such as for example that of supporting the first generation Apple Pencil in a product equipped with a USB-C port (albeit not very fast), or the fact of equipping it with a front camera placed in a better position than that of the iPad Pro, without forgetting the new official keyboard which – in various respects – offers more options than even the more expensive Magic Keyboard.

- Advertisement -

But not only that, the decisions to continue to maintain a non-laminated display and to position it in a price range too close to that of the Air range have also caused astonishment, making this iPad a good upgrade only when examined in isolation from the context in which it has fallen, but which loses meaning once compared with the rest of the iPad offer.

All this preamble to say that iPad 10 is a product full of contradictions, steps forward and inexplicable reverse gears, and this is also perceived by disassembling the tablet, as shown by the video made by iFixit which you can find at the end of the article.