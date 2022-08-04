iPad 10 could approach the design of the most prestigious models | Render

There next generation of “basic” iPad could finally pass, at least partially, to “new” design which debuted four years ago with the second generation iPad Pro, featuring perfectly straight sides, bezels all the same on all four sides and rounded edges for the display.
Here, as the first CAD renders obtained from My Smart Price“iPad 10” (purely speculative name for now), the sides will be nice straight and clean, but the display will still maintain the traditional settingwith nice thick top and bottom bezels and physical button at the bottom (likely with Touch ID). On the back it also appears that the camera module will be a bit protruding – which is an annoying detail in itself, but generally means that the quality of the components is better, if we want to see the glass half full. Finally, it seems that the 3.5 mm jack is ready to disappear from here too: it is not seen neither on the upper edge nor on the lower one.
Unfortunately there is no other information: in particular, it would be interesting to know if at least the charging port will switch to USB-C aligning itself with the most prestigious models of the range or if the Lightning will be reconfirmed. Given how “halfway” between the old school and the new one the device seems, it is really difficult to unbalance one side or the other. From the point of view of the internal components, we expect an update to the hardware platform of the iPhone 12, with the Apple A14 Bionic chip – and above all the 5G connectivity, which would be new for this range of iPad.