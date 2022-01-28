IOTSWC22, the congress that will arrive this May with many news about New Technologies

One more year one of my favorite congresses arrives in the city of Barcelona. I am talking about the IOT Solutions World Congress that will be held from May 10 to 12, and of which we already have several details of what we can find.

Among the main novelties: they have opened the call for the Startups Pavilion and the call for Awards.

That’s right, on the one hand we already have the url available so that startups that want to show themselves to the world can have a space at the congress (click here). On the other hand, we have information from some of the confirmed speakers, with directors of large companies, such as Nestle, Volkswagen, LEGO, Siemens and many others.

Five main pillars will be covered: Security, Connectivity, Business Optimization, Intelligence and Customer Experience. We will also see a great commercial exhibition of leading IT companies, as well as software platform developers, cybersecurity companies and various providers, all in an environment that favors 100% networking.

During the same dates we will have the Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress, so there is no excuse.

Special prices for Exhibitors and free entry for the WWWhatsnew community

The congress, which has special packs for groups, offers special prices for Mediapartners, and WWWhatsnew is one of them, so here it is:

FULL PASS: Click here and use the code GHJEHSJ7. It gives access to all the conference rooms (IOTSWC & BCN Cybersecurity Congress), to the exhibition area, to the event’s activities (brokerage, prizes…) and full access to the event’s virtual platform with a networking function and additional content.

EXPO PASS: Click here and use the code L2IAXRRS. 100% discount!. It gives access to the exhibition area, to the conference rooms on May 12 (IOTSWC & BCN Cybersecurity Congress) and to the activities of the event, as well as to the virtual platform of the event with a networking function and additional content.