Tech News5G News

IoT Week, an annual global event dedicated to IoT, June 20-23, 2022

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The 11th edition of the IoT Week conference is approaching, an annual global event dedicated to IoT that will take place in Dublin from June 20 to 23, 2022.

It is the most important annual IoT Forum event since 2011. Last year it was online, and they had more than 1,400 participants from almost 400 cities on 5 continents.

Read:

Windows 10 virtual desktops get better at Sun Valley: so they can be customized without leaving the context menu

The last time it was held physically was in Aarhus (Denmark) in 2019, where they had around 1600 participants specialized in the IoT domain, including research centers, large industries, SMEs, developers, standards development organizations and policy makers. , research projects, as well as the European Commission.

The IoT Week 2022 conference will bring together IoT devotees from around the world to explore a variety of topics related to emerging IoT, AI, blockchain and 5G technologies through the following theme tracks:

– 5G and IoT networks: towards virtualized global networks
– IoT market and business opportunities: business leadership and innovation at the time of transitions
– Next generation IoT: emerging technology
– IoT for a better life: smart life and electronic health
– From Data Spaces to Trusted AI: Designing Data Spaces in Real Life
– Data protection, ethics and security in a connected world Tuesday Standardization: improving interoperability
– Industrial IoT: unleashing the 5.0 revolution
– Transatlantic Research Perspectives
– Smart cities and communities: towards user-controlled technology
– Smart agriculture: when technology meets and transforms agriculture
– Research infrastructure: IoT New prospects and developments for Europe
– Key contribution of IoT to the Sustainable Development Goals

In the same venue there will be side events, such as the IoT World Summit 2022, a hackathon, an AIoTI General Assembly and more.

The conference is organized by IoT Forum and Keynote PCO, and those who register before February 18 will be able to get special prices.

Read:

We already know the presentation date of the Huawei P50. When it will be?

Learn more at iotweek.org.

Previous articleGroup calls with strangers are more intuitive on Whatsapp beta
Next articleDo you have a euro? Great, with it you can print for a month with HP Instant Ink
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

They detect a security hole when analyzing Facebook photos

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

Do you have a euro? Great, with it you can print for a month with HP Instant Ink

You think that printing is expensive, but the truth is that thanks to HP Instant Ink you can...
5G News

IoT Week, an annual global event dedicated to IoT, June 20-23, 2022

The 11th edition of the IoT Week conference is approaching, an annual global event dedicated to IoT that...
Android

Group calls with strangers are more intuitive on Whatsapp beta

  Hours full of news for those who use WhatsApp beta. Shortly after changes to the built-in camera on...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.