IoT Week, an annual global event dedicated to IoT, June 20-23, 2022

The 11th edition of the IoT Week conference is approaching, an annual global event dedicated to IoT that will take place in Dublin from June 20 to 23, 2022.

It is the most important annual IoT Forum event since 2011. Last year it was online, and they had more than 1,400 participants from almost 400 cities on 5 continents.

The last time it was held physically was in Aarhus (Denmark) in 2019, where they had around 1600 participants specialized in the IoT domain, including research centers, large industries, SMEs, developers, standards development organizations and policy makers. , research projects, as well as the European Commission.

The IoT Week 2022 conference will bring together IoT devotees from around the world to explore a variety of topics related to emerging IoT, AI, blockchain and 5G technologies through the following theme tracks:

– 5G and IoT networks: towards virtualized global networks

– IoT market and business opportunities: business leadership and innovation at the time of transitions

– Next generation IoT: emerging technology

– IoT for a better life: smart life and electronic health

– From Data Spaces to Trusted AI: Designing Data Spaces in Real Life

– Data protection, ethics and security in a connected world Tuesday Standardization: improving interoperability

– Industrial IoT: unleashing the 5.0 revolution

– Transatlantic Research Perspectives

– Smart cities and communities: towards user-controlled technology

– Smart agriculture: when technology meets and transforms agriculture

– Research infrastructure: IoT New prospects and developments for Europe

– Key contribution of IoT to the Sustainable Development Goals

In the same venue there will be side events, such as the IoT World Summit 2022, a hackathon, an AIoTI General Assembly and more.

The conference is organized by IoT Forum and Keynote PCO, and those who register before February 18 will be able to get special prices.

Learn more at iotweek.org.