IoT Week 2022, the key week in Dublin is approaching

The 11th edition of the IoT Week conference is approaching, IoT Week 2022, which will take place in Dublin at the Croke Conference Center from June 20-23, 2022.

Like other years, this event offers the opportunity to learn about the challenges and opportunities of IoT, as well as to network with companies, industries and academics from around the world.

IoT is accelerating and facilitating new trends, such as remote working, new mobility challenges and the digitization of the economy. It also becomes more necessary to redesign the new global supply chain, fostering collaboration and generating new revenue streams within the new data economy.

Dublin IoT Week 2022 invites you to discover the impact of IoT on artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, AR/VR, robotics and new digital innovations, with more than 120 sessions covering a wide range of IoT topics in five areas main themes:

– Next-generation IoT, transatlantic research and cooperation

– IoT markets and applications in industry, agriculture and smart communities

– IoT for the SDGs

– From data spaces to data legislation

– IoT Platforms and Standardization

We will also have workshops and panel discussions, as well as a hackathon and the Global IoT Summit conference. Interesting social events and site visits will also be organized.

You can register at iotweek.org, and if you are interested in a discount, ask for it with a private message to our profile on any social network, @wwwhatsnew, including telegram.

