IoT Week 2022 – International IoT Week Conference

This year, Dublin will host the 11th edition of the international IoT Week conference.

IoT Week 2022 will be held at the Croke Conference Center from June 20-23, 2022, providing ample opportunities to learn about the challenges and opportunities of IoT, as well as network with business, industry and academia from around the world.

In a new Post-COVID era, IoT is accelerating and facilitating new trends, such as working from home, new mobility challenges, and the digitization of the economy. It also becomes more necessary to redesign the new global supply chain, foster collaboration, and generate new revenue streams within the new data economy.

Dublin IoT Week 2022 invites you to discover its impact on Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, AR/VR, Robotics and new digital innovations.

The comprehensive agenda includes more than 120 sessions covering a wide range of IoT topics across five main topic areas:

– Next-generation IoT, transatlantic research and cooperation

– IoT markets and applications in industry, agriculture and smart communities

– IoT for the SDGs

– From data spaces to data legislation

– IoT Platforms and Standardization

In addition to the main tracks, there will be a large series of workshops and panel discussions, as well as a hackathon, startup competition, and the Global IoT Summit conference.

The conference brings together more than 120 top experts from the worlds of research, industry, business, technology and science. This is a unique opportunity to meet IoT experts and learn about the latest developments in the IoT domain.

You can register at iotweek.org.