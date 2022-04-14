Tech News

IoT Week 2022 – International IoT Week Conference

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

This year, Dublin will host the 11th edition of the international IoT Week conference.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

IoT Week 2022 will be held at the Croke Conference Center from June 20-23, 2022, providing ample opportunities to learn about the challenges and opportunities of IoT, as well as network with business, industry and academia from around the world.

Read:

New spider species have been named after four “true” heroes

In a new Post-COVID era, IoT is accelerating and facilitating new trends, such as working from home, new mobility challenges, and the digitization of the economy. It also becomes more necessary to redesign the new global supply chain, foster collaboration, and generate new revenue streams within the new data economy.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Dublin IoT Week 2022 invites you to discover its impact on Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, AR/VR, Robotics and new digital innovations.

The comprehensive agenda includes more than 120 sessions covering a wide range of IoT topics across five main topic areas:

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

– Next-generation IoT, transatlantic research and cooperation
– IoT markets and applications in industry, agriculture and smart communities
– IoT for the SDGs
– From data spaces to data legislation
– IoT Platforms and Standardization

In addition to the main tracks, there will be a large series of workshops and panel discussions, as well as a hackathon, startup competition, and the Global IoT Summit conference.

The conference brings together more than 120 top experts from the worlds of research, industry, business, technology and science. This is a unique opportunity to meet IoT experts and learn about the latest developments in the IoT domain.

You can register at iotweek.org.

Previous articleTikTok star living in Cork adds 1,000 km to her journey to New York to avoid ‘painful’ trip to Dublin Airport
Next articleApple has already found a supplier for the periscope lens of the iPhone 15 Pro
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Dublin pubs: We took a tenner to Temple Bar and just about got one pint with it

The price of a pint is getting more and more expensive these days with many pubs upping the...
Apple

Apple has already found a supplier for the periscope lens of the iPhone 15 Pro

Apple would have entered into an agreement with the South Korean company Jahwa Electronics for the supply of...
Ireland

TikTok star living in Cork adds 1,000 km to her journey to New York to avoid ‘painful’ trip to Dublin Airport

A New York TikTok star living in Cork took a 1,000 kilometre detour on her journey home to...
Apple

iPhone SE 2022, still a confirmation of the lack of success

We have already guessed several times that the third generation of the iPhone SE has not started very...