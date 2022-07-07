iOS16: Beta 3 brings with it a historical background of the iPhone

Apple yesterday released the beta 3 of iOS 16 which brought with it some very interesting news, including the unprecedented advanced blocking mode useful in case of a hacker attack.

However, there is another detail that has passed a bit on the sly as it is not available to all users, but seems to be activated randomly without any specific criteria. Let’s talk about a new backgroundmore specifically of a history for iPhoneor an updated version of the one depicting two clownfish, very similar to the one present just in the first smartphone of the Cupertino house presented 15 years ago (we have recently also celebrated the 15 years since the sale).

