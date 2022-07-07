HomeTech GiantsAppleiOS16: Beta 3 brings with it a historical background of the iPhone

iOS16: Beta 3 brings with it a historical background of the iPhone

By Abraham
Apple yesterday released the beta 3 of iOS 16 which brought with it some very interesting news, including the unprecedented advanced blocking mode useful in case of a hacker attack.

However, there is another detail that has passed a bit on the sly as it is not available to all users, but seems to be activated randomly without any specific criteria. Let’s talk about a new backgroundmore specifically of a history for iPhoneor an updated version of the one depicting two clownfish, very similar to the one present just in the first smartphone of the Cupertino house presented 15 years ago (we have recently also celebrated the 15 years since the sale).

The wallpaper is certainly among the best known for all the fans and owners of the iPhone of the first hour; Is it therefore possible that this is a commemorative choice made by Apple precisely for the occasion? To find out, we will have to wait for the public release of iOS 16, since inclusion in a beta is certainly not a definitive signal. But if you want to download it and use it regardless, you can use the following image which was rebuilt by colleagues from 9to5Mac.


iPhone 2G is 15 years old, the prototypes in this video are worth (each) $ 500,000!
