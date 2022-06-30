HomeMobileAndroidiOS Switch to Android app now supports any Android 12 phone

iOS Switch to Android app now supports any Android 12 phone

By Brian Adam
With more and more users jumping between the devices of both brands, and even people who have opted for the combined use of both for work and leisure, Google has just updated its “Switch to Android” application available in the Apple App Store, to announce that it will now allow a data transfer from any iPhone to any Android smartphone running Android 12 and above.

Available in the Apple store from the beginning of this year, until this date the application was limited to data migration from Google Pixel devices, greatly limiting the use of the application to a small part of the users. However, Google had been designing, optimizing and simplifying the Switch to Android app for some time to broaden its compatibility, now finally delivering on these promises.

The app promises to act as a bridge between an iPhone and an Android smartphone to allow the transfer of important user data such as contacts and calendar entries. In addition, we can even transfer data from other applications such as WhatsApp, migrating the entire history of messages, photos, and voice messages from one smartphone to another.

Switch to Android 12 app from iOS

Now, any iPhone user will be able to download this free application from the App Store, and start the transfer process just by scanning a QR code from any Android mobile phone to which you want to migrate your data. After successfully scanning the QR code presented on the iPhone, the app will start transferring photos, videos, contacts and calendar events. Data can be transferred wirelessly.

Nevertheless, using a cable will significantly speed up the transfer process. Although of course, before the arrival of the standardization of the single connector for all of Europe, we will still need a special cable that has both Apple Lightning ports and USB type C (or microUSB).

