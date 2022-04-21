iOS Privacy can’t stop apps from tracking data

It’s been a while since a new mechanic was introduced in iOS 14.5. This was the so-called TSA for its acronym in Spanish: Application Tracking Transparency. Thanks to the TSA, all participants in application development will have to require permissions per user to be able to take or track personal data from them.

While this would be really helpful for the company and its privacy status, there have recently been multiple cases of TSA non-compliant developers finding various ways to be able to track users even if they reject the tracking option.

Be careful with your applications, they could collect your data

Recently, Ars Technica published a new research, which he did independently. In it we can notice this lack to the TSA, which more than lack is a failure. since developers were able to bypass it and easily track users who downloaded their apps even if they refused tracking.

There are some loopholes that the developers have taken advantage of. If you can help the Tracking Transparency or ATT App, let us tell you that you can’t completely trust her. There are applications that manage to collect data from your mobile stealthily and below any tracking.

The investigation by Ars Technica led to the specific analysis of only nine iOS applications, which was enough to verify several interesting points. In them they noticed code development from a server, functioning as an identifier, causing user data is fully recognized by developers even if they have App Tracking.

This code generator is not born out of nowhere, everything seems to indicate that it comes from the Chinese country, more specifically from a company called Alibaba. If you have applications related to this company, you should be very careful, as they are fully capable of tracking your data if they wish. If you notice that the advertising you receive is directed at you thanks to an application, it must be because of this code generator.

The data is clear, this is how they steal your data

At the end of this Technica investigation, the data compared was 1,759 applications in both the ATT (at least for iOS users). Although the figure is not really alarming, since only a quarter of these thousands of applications collect data. Still, it is important to mention that 80% keep the content you register in their library.

Ars Technica mentions that its data suggests that multiple companies are brazenly seeking to track, highlighting those that are larger and have access to important user data. Especially the fact that It happens incognito without the user knowing.

There are different methods in which developers can take your data without your permission. Some of them consider taking your IP address by linking it to your installation ID, it is also possible through “the login functionality”.

We emphasize that this data is really important, but we must not desperately alert users either. As advice, we can continue to recommend the constant use of the Tracking Transparency App and always be aware of the privacy policies. Thanks to these methods, all Apple users have been able to be much safer than before, preventing developers from easily accessing their data.