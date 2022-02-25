iOS is still more profitable than Android, what is the reason?

A report has been released that makes it very clear why Apple is still very happy with its range of iPhone phones and, more specifically, with the iOS operating system. This has to do with the income that is achieved with development, which continues to scandalously exceed what Google is currently achieving with Android. According to a report that has been published comparing the income figures of the official stores of the two operating systems, it is clear that what the Cupertino company achieves is no more and no less than what the creator of Android earns annually. Therefore, it is very clear that Apple’s business around applications continues to work like a charm and, in this way, it is materially impossible for it to change in the short or medium term, as has been commented on some occasions. The most spendthrift iOS users This is also something that is abundantly clear. Those in the Apple ecosystem have already internalized that it is necessary to pay for some things, especially if they have good quality and functionality. On the contrary, on Android things are different and, always, the developments that are free are the ones that are placed at the top of the downloads. In this way, we are talking about two different concepts that give benefits… but for now the one used with iOS is clearly more profitable. The figures are very clear: the amount that Apple achieved from App Store sales in 2021 reached 13,500 million dollars, while in the same period of time Google’s Play Store “stayed” at only 4,800 (which, for nothing, it’s a bad figure, everything has to be said). But there is something that is important to comment on: the growth of this last store in what has to do with purchases has increased a lot -almost 80%-, so a change in trend may be taking place. We will see if this is confirmed or if it is a temporary effect due to the pandemic. The most downloaded applications on iOS and Android These positions are not occupied by developments that are paid for in any of the stores, but the truth is that there are some surprises. An example is that the application that is downloaded the most in the Apple store is YouTube, which is from Alphabet. While in the official Android store it is Google One, which is surely a surprise to many, but this storage service is increasingly used worldwide. We leave the rest of the five apps that are most used in the US, which are a clear reference of what happens worldwide (first the iOS and then the Android ones). Tinder / Disney+Disney+ / HBO MaxHBO Max / PandoraHulu / Twitch >