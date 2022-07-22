iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS updates now available

- Advertisement -

At the WWDC (World Developers Conference) held last June, Apple presented the guidelines for iOS 16 (and the rest of the operating systems in its ecosystem), a major update that will arrive in the fall, but in the meantime they are already timely mid-cycle for the entire family of operating systems of your multiple devices.

The latest updates from Apple add small patches and improvements to all operating systems of its entire family of devices

These are the following versions: iOS 15.6, iPad OS 15.6, 12.5, watchOS 8.7 and tvOS 15.6. This will update iPhone phones, iPad tablets, iMac desktops and MacBook laptops, Apple Watch smartwatches, and the Apple TV home console, respectively.

In all cases, these are light updates, some of whose new features have been advanced by those who are already testing the iOS 16 beta. Some of the new features are the following:

-iOS 15.6 and 15.6: Added the ability to pause, fast-forward, rewind, and restart the live broadcast of sporting events via the TV control app, as well as fixes for minor bugs in Settings, Mail, and Safari.

-macOS 12.5: Adds the same TV control features plus fixes a bug that affected Safari.

-watch OS 8.7: It includes various improvements, minor bug fixes, and a major security update.

-tvOS 15.6: Includes general stability and performance improvements.

In general, all these updates include a list of security updates, and although from Apple, as usual, it has not been specifically specified what problems the user who maintains the previous versions of the operating system may face, it is always recommended keep devices up to date with the latest versions.

With the arrival of iOS 16 in the fall and the slim chance that there will be any subsequent updates until then, it is very possible that these are the latest versions of the operating system that owners of devices that are already a few years old, such as the iPhone 6S, 7 and the first generation iPhone SEsince Apple has already announced that these devices they will not support iOS 16.

How to upgrade to new versions of operating systems

To update the devices, follow these steps:

-iOS/iPad: Settings – General – Software update.

-iMac / MacBook: Apple Menu – System Preferences – Software Update.

-AppleTV: It is updated automatically, but you can also force the operating system update manually by following the path “Settings – System – Software update”.

-Apple Watch: It is updated automatically, but the operating system update can also be forced manually from the iPhone linked to it, by accessing the Apple Watch app, clicking on the “My Watch” tab and following the path “General – Software update », entering the iPhone passcode or Apple Watch passcode when prompted.