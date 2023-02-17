iOS/iPadOS 16.4 Allows Testers to Accept Beta Versions in Device Settings

A apple is working on versions 16.4 for iOS and iPadOS and beta builds, which began to be distributed internally. Now, Apple has added a new mechanism for operating systems that promises to facilitate testing. With iOS and iPadOS 16.4 trial versions, those who are enrolled in Apple’s developer program can activate beta builds right from the “Software Update” tab present in the “General” section of the Settings app.





This way, it will no longer be necessary to install a Developer Center profile to get developer betas, for example, simplifying the download process. There is also an option for public beta testers who want to install the builds. - Advertisement - In a new beta updates section, iPhone and iPad users can choose to sign up for the iOS 16 Developer Beta or the ‌iOS 16‌ Public Beta track. Those who were already enrolled in a beta will have these options enabled automatically.